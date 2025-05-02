Kyle Richards' Daughter Sophia Umansky, 25, Is Losing Her Hair After Taking Weight-Loss Drug Mounjaro: 'I'm Gonna Be Bald in About a Week'
Sophia Umansky, 25, daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, revealed she’s been taking the weight-loss drug Mounjaro to slim down. However, according to a TikTok she posted on Thursday, May 1, she’s experienced rapid hair loss as a side effect.
“I am very lucky that I have so much hair,” she emphasized. “Because at the rate that I’ve been losing hair, I’m gonna be bald in about a week.”
She continued, “I started Mounjaro about four months ago, and I would say like maybe for the past three weeks to a month, I’ve noticed a dramatic hair loss situation.”
Umansky shifted the video to a clip of her hair loss over the past several weeks, warning, “You’re not even seeing the half of it.”
She said that when she showers and brushes her hair, that is when her hair falls out the most. “It’s a lot worse than it even looks in these videos because you’re only seeing what comes out in the shower and what comes out before and after the shower," she added.
As the TV personality ran her hand through her styled brunette locks in her TikTok video, a clump of hair instantly came out. “Piles of hair,” she described the situation.
“I don’t think it’s a direct result of the medication,” Umansky noted. “I think it’s a direct result of rapid weight loss because of the medication and not eating enough vitamins, protein, all that kind of stuff. I feel like [at] the beginning of starting this medication, I was just making sure I was eating enough.”
Though she’s experienced more hair loss than she hoped, Umansky shared that she’s “really been putting in effort into eating more protein, taking more vitamins, and all that kind of stuff” to repair the damage that using Mounjaro has caused.
Other methods the star opted to use include preventive hair-thinning shampoo and conditioner, as well as hair nutrition peptides and collagen supplements. “Hopefully I’ll start seeing a difference — it should be like, 90 days… Between all these things, I’m hoping I start growing back some hair,” she said.
Similar to Ozempic, Mounjaro aids in getting rid of body weight by stimulating insulin release to reduce sugar production in the liver. The FDA-approved prescription is primarily used to treat diabetes, however, it is the new craze among Hollywood stars to slim their figures. Notably, singer Meghan Trainor revealed in April that she and her husband, Daryl Sabara, are taking Ozempic together.