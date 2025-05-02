Kyle Richards' Daughter Sophia Umansky, 25, Is Losing Her Hair After Taking Weight-Loss Drug Mounjaro: 'I'm Gonna Be Bald in About a Week'

Sophia Umansky shared that she has seen rapid hair loss in the last few weeks due to the use of Mounjaro.

“I am very lucky that I have so much hair,” she emphasized. “Because at the rate that I’ve been losing hair, I’m gonna be bald in about a week.”

She continued, “I started Mounjaro about four months ago, and I would say like maybe for the past three weeks to a month, I’ve noticed a dramatic hair loss situation.”

Umansky shifted the video to a clip of her hair loss over the past several weeks, warning, “You’re not even seeing the half of it.”

She said that when she showers and brushes her hair, that is when her hair falls out the most. “It’s a lot worse than it even looks in these videos because you’re only seeing what comes out in the shower and what comes out before and after the shower," she added.