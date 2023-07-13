Kyle Richards Visits Mauricio Umansky and Their Daughters at Work as Separation Drama Continues — Photo
Kyle Richards made a quick trip to see Mauricio Umansky and her three daughters at work amid news of her separation from her husband.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram on Thursday, July 13, to share a sweet photo of herself visiting her children, Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, 34, Alexia Umansky, 27, and Sophia Umansky, 23, as rumors continue to swirl about where the pair stands in their relationship.
"Dropping in and seeing my girls hard at work while enjoying each others company makes my heart full ❤️ How did I get so lucky? #buyingbeverlyhills," the Bravo star captioned the snap with her offspring while promoting her allegedly estranged husband's Netflix show.
Although Umansky was not featured in the picture, the real estate broker is the boss and employs his stepdaughter and two oldest children at the booming Los Angeles real estate company.
The family get-together comes as Richards and Umansky addressed reports that their marriage of nearly three decades was over. "In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," they made clear in a joint Instagram statement on July 4.
"However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative," the two explained before signing off, "Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio."
Richards and Umansky have been signaling to the public via social media that the situation is more than amicable — even if they are separated — as the businessman shared a snap of himself reading his new book The Dealmaker.
"Can't put my own book down lol. Who's read the whole thing," he captioned the photo, to which the Halloween actress replied in the comments section, "I was going to ask you why are you reading your own book again?" alongside a laughing emoji.