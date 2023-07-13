Kyle Richards Visits Mauricio Umansky and Their Daughters at Work as Separation Drama Continues — Photo

The family get-together comes as Richards and Umansky addressed reports that their marriage of nearly three decades was over. "In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," they made clear in a joint Instagram statement on July 4.

"However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative," the two explained before signing off, "Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio."