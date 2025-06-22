or
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky 'Upset' as Daughter Sophia Umansky Battles Hair Loss From Mounjaro Use: 'They're Begging Her to Stop'

Composite Photos of Kyle Richards and Sophia Umansky
Source: Mega

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky expressed concern after Sophia Umansky revealed hair loss from using Mounjaro in a candid TikTok video.

By:

June 22 2025, Published 5:55 p.m. ET

Kyle Richards is keeping a close watch on her daughter, Sophia Umansky, after the 25-year-old revealed alarming hair loss linked to the weight loss drug Mounjaro.

Both Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, are deeply concerned for their daughter's well-being.

"They are really upset that she's taking a weight loss drug when she doesn't need to lose any weight," the source told an outlet.

Photo of Kyle Richards
Source: Mega

Kyle Richards suffered from an eating disorder.

"It's especially upsetting for Kyle because she suffered from an eating disorder when she was younger, and the last thing she wants is to see her daughter go through anything similar," the source added.

Sophia, despite her parents' concerns, believes she needed the medication to shed excess weight.

The source added, "The reality is she is not overweight and never has been. It's very worrisome for her parents, and they're begging her to stop before she seriously damages her health."

Photo of Sophia Umansky
Source: Mega

Sophia Umansky said her confidence improved after taking Mounjaro.

The insider stressed that Sophia's hair loss suggests she might not be getting adequate nutrients.

"Kyle is now monitoring her diet and nagging her to take her vitamins," they continue. "No matter how old Sophia gets, Kyle and Mauricio will still dote on her; that's how they are with their kids. They are very hands-on parents."

In addition to Sophia, Kyle, 56, and Mauricio, 54, also share daughters Alexia Umansky, 28, and Portia Umansky, 17. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is also mother to her eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, 36, from her previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

Photo of Kyle Richards
Source: Mega

Mauricio Umansky joined Kyle Richards in urging Sophia to stop using Mounjaro.

In a revealing TikTok video posted in May, Sophia admitted she had been using Mounjaro for several months for weight loss. The drug is intended for individuals diagnosed with type 2 diabetes but became a concern for Sophia once she noticed continuous hair loss.

"I started Mounjaro about four months ago, and I would say, like, maybe for the past three weeks to one month, I've noticed a dramatic hair loss situation," she shared on May 1. "I am very lucky that I have so much hair because at the rate that I've been losing hair, I'm going to be bald in about one week."

Source: Mega

Sophia Umansky got candid about losing her hair on TikTok.

Later in the video, Sophia acknowledged that she hadn't been maintaining a healthy, nutrient-rich diet to go along with her rapid weight loss. "Because of the medication and not eating enough vitamins, protein, all that kind of stuff," she said. "I feel like at the beginning of starting this medication, I was just making sure I was eating enough. I wasn't really thinking about enough protein, enough vitamins, all that kind of stuff. So, I think because of that, I have started losing hair."

Photo of Sophia Umansky
Source: Mega

Sophia Umansky said her decision to use Mounjaro was made with medical guidance.

Despite her candidness, Sophia faced criticism in the comments section for her choice to take a weight loss drug. Two weeks later, she responded through TikTok, defending her decision.

"Mounjaro is FDA approved for type 2 diabetes, but it's also being prescribed safely and legally for weight management and metabolic issues," she stated in a May 12 video.

"I'm not gonna lay out my full medical chart here for you, but just know that my doctor and I made this decision for good reasons. And yes, I am losing a ton of hair, but I still think it's worth it. I think my confidence has never been better, and that, to me, makes it worth it," she added.

Sophia concluded that she's managing her weight loss journey "with vitamins and supplements and a new routine," asserting that her hair loss is not a "deal breaker" for her.

