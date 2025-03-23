Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Impending Divorce Has 'Been Hanging Over Their Heads for a Long Time': Each of Them Is 'Struggling to Fully Let Go'
It seems there's a reason why Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have yet to finalize their divorce.
A source dished the inevitable divorce has “been hanging over their heads for a long time,” but it’s not due to a lack of trying. Rather, they explained, it has to do with details surrounding their “assets” being “tied up together,” which is preventing them from getting “through it.”
Umansky, who recently snapped his collarbone during a skiing accident, shared a picture of himself in a hospital bed on Instagram, writing, “Let’s get this surgery done so I can heal. Play hard sometimes you get hurt but the care here has been incredible.”
Although they’re estranged, Richards rushed to be by his bedside — something the source noted shows a “lingering attachment” on Richards’ behalf that’s making it hard to go through with the divorce, which is a “very big, emotional step" for her.
“It’s very final,” they added, “and it’s safe to say there’s some part of each of them that’s struggled to fully let go.” Regardless of any old feelings his accident may have drawn up, the source confirmed there is “no chance they are getting back together,” which is why the former flames — who split in October 2023 — “really need to get this divorce done and dusted.”
Even though they’re separated, Richards and Umansky have remained committed to still doing things as a family periodically.
“It will be good for everybody to have this all hashed out and a settlement reached because while they’re negotiating things are a little awkward,” they noted. “Their goal is to be able to have plenty of family time despite their split, so the sooner this gets settled the better. That way they can move smoothly into this new normal.”
“Obviously, there is still a very strong connection between them, Kyle dropped everything to be there for Mauricio,” the insider concluded. “Now if only they could come together on a settlement.”
On the March 11 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, paparazzi photos of Umansky kissing another woman — a signal their relationship was likely never going to recover — were brought up.
“I got photographed, you know, in the airport," Umansky shared. "You know that I would never want to do anything on purpose that would hurt you or the kids. I really am sorry for hurting you. I would never want to hurt you on purpose."
Richards accepted his apology and told him she didn’t think he knew the pictures were being taken — but she wasn’t so sure about the intentions of the woman he was kissing.
"I don't know that the other person didn't know that, but obviously that's hard to see,” she explained. "But we are separated, and we're allowed to do what we want in this time. It's just strange."
Talking again to the cameras, the reality starlet dished the photos really indicated to her Umansky was “moving on" with his life.
"You can live in this la la land for as long as you want,” she continued. “But that was a hammer on the head saying, 'Hello, Kyle! He's moved on! It's okay. You're both entitled to live your lives!'"
Richards, who grabbed a tissue and began crying, told the cameras, “I think about, how did we get here if we care about each other so much? How did we allow this to happen? Everything we built, this is like the rug really being ripped out from under your feet, like I did not expect my life to go in this direction. But in seeing these photos, I think it makes it pretty clear that this is permanent, and I don't think it's going to be easy to come back from that.”
Life & Style originally spoke with the source.