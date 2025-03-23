Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Impending Divorce Has 'Been Hanging Over Their Heads for a Long Time': Each of Them Is 'Struggling to Fully Let Go'

On the March 11 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, paparazzi photos of Umansky kissing another woman — a signal their relationship was likely never going to recover — were brought up.

“I got photographed, you know, in the airport," Umansky shared. "You know that I would never want to do anything on purpose that would hurt you or the kids. I really am sorry for hurting you. I would never want to hurt you on purpose."

Richards accepted his apology and told him she didn’t think he knew the pictures were being taken — but she wasn’t so sure about the intentions of the woman he was kissing.

"I don't know that the other person didn't know that, but obviously that's hard to see,” she explained. "But we are separated, and we're allowed to do what we want in this time. It's just strange."