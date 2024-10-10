or
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Still 'Get Along and Communicate' After Shocking Split, Says 'RHOBH' Costar Teddi Mellencamp

Teddi Mellencamp said Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky still 'get along and communicate' after their shocking split.

By:

Oct. 9 2024, Published 8:49 p.m. ET

Despite their separation, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and ex Mauricio Umansky seem to be navigating their new chapter with grace, according to close friend and costar Teddi Mellencamp.

Mellencamp, who has witnessed their journey firsthand, shared that the former couple continues to maintain a strong bond.

“They get along and still communicate,” Mellencamp revealed.

umansky richards separation
Teddi Mellencamp said 'no one knows what the future holds,' referring to Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's possible reconciliation.

Mellencamp went on to emphasize that the former flames still care for one another.

“I think that shows the love that’s there [is] throughout their family and their life and the kind of people that they are because that’s not common,” she explained.

“No one knows what the future holds,” she said, hinting the two could reconcile one day.

umansky family
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky decided to split after 27 years of marriage.

It's been over a year since the two announced their surprising split after 27 years of marriage.

Richards, 55, and Umansky, 54, who met at a nightclub in 1994 and tied the knot two years later, shocked fans when they decided to call it quits.

Since then, Umansky has been linked to various women, including Nikita Kahn and his Dancing With the Stars partner, Emma Slater, fueling speculation about his dating life during the separation.

In July, Umansky was seen sharing a kiss with Kahn — and it didn't go unnoticed.

mauricio umansky kissing nikita
Mauricio Umansky was seen sharing a kiss with Nikita Kahn in July.

“Eventually it was gonna happen, and I think it’s very difficult to see,” Richards' sister, Kathy Hilton, told Entertainment Tonight about the public display of affection. “I was concerned about her, but I spent the whole day with her that day.”

kathy hilton concern over sister kyle richards
Kathy Hilton previously commented on Mauricio Umansky packing on the PDA with a new woman.

However, in what seemed like a subtle clapback, the Beautiful Wedding alum responded by posting a bikini photo that same month, proving she wasn’t letting the headlines get to her.

In May, Richards also made a significant statement by dropping Umansky’s last name from her Instagram after he moved out of their home.

Richards has been taking steps toward finalizing their legal separation, even hiring a lawyer after months of speculation, a source claimed.

“Kyle finally pulled the trigger and hasn’t looked back,” a source claimed. “She needed to move on. He doesn’t want the divorce. He would love to stop it, but he knows that might not be possible at this point.”

Mellencamp talked to People about the ex-couple.

