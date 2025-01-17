or
'Nervous and Afraid' Kyle Richards Says Things 'Have to Change' With Mauricio Umansky as She Confirms They're 'Not Together'

Composite photo of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards admitted she and Mauricio Umansky are not together.

By:

Jan. 17 2025, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

Kyle Richards, who split from Mauricio Umansky in July 2023, recently revealed where things stand with her ex — and how she feels about seeing photos of him with other women.

Photo of Kyle Richards
Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards was married to Mauricio Umansky for 27 years.

Richards said though Umansky is still her "family," she admitted they are both “nervous and afraid of this next chapter.”

“We just get along and people assume that I get really angry with him,” the Halloween actress continued. “I see all these headlines: 'Kyle So Upset and So Devastated.' First of all, those sources are all made up and it’s just so annoying. Of course I have reactions to certain things, but I’ve never expressed this to people, so these headlines are annoying to see.”

Photo of Mauricio Umansky
Source: MEGA

Mauricio Umansky has been spotted kissing other women since separating from Kyle Richards.

She explained to Umansky these stories “don’t exist,” and they are “finally getting to a place where” they are okay.

“Obviously things have to probably change,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told The Hollywood Reporter, “and we’re just working through that right now.”

As for seeing photos of Umansky with other women surface, Richards said it is “strange to see his personal life played out all the time,” but since they're “not together like that,” it “is what it is.”

The famed aunt of heiress Paris Hilton went on to state she and Umansky discuss a lot of this on upcoming episodes of RHOBH.

Photo of Kyle Richards
Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards admitted things 'have to change' with her and Mauricio Umansky.

“We knew it was inevitable that it was going to come up,” the Life Is Not A Reality Show author said. “It was out there every day in our faces. I knew he wouldn’t want to talk about it, but he actually brought it up on his own because he knew it was the elephant in the room. I sat there and let him talk about that.”

While Richards said she is an “open book,” she shared she has to “consider” her children when bringing up certain topics regarding her personal life.

Photo of Mauricio Umansky
Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards confirmed her and Mauricio Umansky are 'friends.'

“My kids will say they don’t want me to talk about this or that, and I have to respect that,” she elaborated. “So while I myself am an open book, I was having to walk the line with certain areas of my life, and I came into this wanting to even be honest about that. I am here to say anything and everything about myself — and I want to. I find it to actually be very therapeutic.”

