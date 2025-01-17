'Nervous and Afraid' Kyle Richards Says Things 'Have to Change' With Mauricio Umansky as She Confirms They're 'Not Together'

She explained to Umansky these stories “don’t exist,” and they are “finally getting to a place where” they are okay.

“Obviously things have to probably change,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told The Hollywood Reporter, “and we’re just working through that right now.”

As for seeing photos of Umansky with other women surface, Richards said it is “strange to see his personal life played out all the time,” but since they're “not together like that,” it “is what it is.”

The famed aunt of heiress Paris Hilton went on to state she and Umansky discuss a lot of this on upcoming episodes of RHOBH.