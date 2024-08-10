'End of Their Marriage': Kyle Richards 'Felt Humiliated' After Seeing Mauricio Umanksy Kiss Another Woman in Public

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star believes "Mauricio was gallivanting in public with this young chippie to show her what she’s missing," but it had the opposite effect, as the source said, "this was the end of their marriage right there!"

Richards, 55, hinted at her pain when she removed "wife" from her Instagram bio following the kiss.

The insider noted that Umansky, 54, moving on so publicly with Kahn, 33, may have also been his way of trying to get even with his estranged spouse, who has sparked romance rumors with country singer Morgan Wade.