'End of Their Marriage': Kyle Richards 'Felt Humiliated' After Seeing Mauricio Umanksy Kiss Another Woman in Public
Though Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky separated in the summer of 2023, the actress was still shocked when photos of the realtor kissing another woman surfaced last month.
According to an insider, the reality star "felt humiliated" by the viral images, which showed Umansky on vacation in Greece with Nikita Kahn.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star believes "Mauricio was gallivanting in public with this young chippie to show her what she’s missing," but it had the opposite effect, as the source said, "this was the end of their marriage right there!"
Richards, 55, hinted at her pain when she removed "wife" from her Instagram bio following the kiss.
The insider noted that Umansky, 54, moving on so publicly with Kahn, 33, may have also been his way of trying to get even with his estranged spouse, who has sparked romance rumors with country singer Morgan Wade.
The source it was "really grinding his gears seeing Kyle play this are-they-or-aren’t-they lovers guessing game with Morgan to draw attention to herself."
"The fact is that Mauricio had really hoped their marriage would fall back into place, but he figured he was a sucker letting grass grow under his feet while Kyle took her time making up her damned mind!" the insider continued. "Now, he has forced her hand — and he doesn’t feel bad about it one bit!"
Meanwhile, Richards and Wade, 29, have denied being more than friends.
The former couple has not detailed what led to their separation, though the Halloween alum did share on an episode of RHOBH, "With any marriage there’s issues that you have, and they come up, and then something like I said in my interview happened where I did lose my trust."
"I care about my family first, and I really did try, and then when I couldn’t, the kind of things that I was, I don’t want to say putting up with, just became more apparent to me, I guess I couldn’t do that anymore and I finally just had a breaking point," she said.
Richards and Umansky — who wed in 1996 — share three daughters, while the former also has a fourth daughter from a previous relationship.
Life & Style reported on Richards' reaction to Umansky's public kiss.