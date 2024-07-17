It's Over! Mauricio Umansky Spotted Locking Lips With Mystery Woman as Relationship With Kyle Richards Is Officially Done
On July 3, 2023, fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills were shocked when it was confirmed that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky had separated after 27 years of marriage.
While there has been some speculation that the pair may work it out, photos that were released on July 17 undeniably confirm the relationship is over.
In pictures that TMZ obtained, Umansky can be seen at the airport in Mykonos, Greece, alongside a “mystery woman," as they embraced. While a hug wouldn’t necessarily indicate anything in regards to his relationship with Richards, more pictures were released that show Umansky and the woman passionately kissing. As the report notes, it appears that Umansky clearly knows this woman and that she was at the airport to pick him up, potentially indicating the seriousness of their relationship. What’s certain, though, is that if there was any chance of him rekindling his marriage/relationship with Richards, that is clearly off the table if he’s being seen publicly kissing another woman.
When their split was initially confirmed, a source released a statement to People, saying: “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”
After the source’s comment, Richards and Umansky took to Instagram to break their silence on the news in a joint statement, writing, “In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”
On May 14, Richards confirmed that Umansky had moved out of the house the couple shared. On the "B—— Bible" podcast, revealing she “always knew when the day came it would feel strange” and “that’s exactly what happened.” She went on to explain that he moved out while she was away.
In terms of relationship news for Richards, there have been rumblings for months that she is romantically linked to female country singer Morgan Wade. The speculation only grew when Richards appeared in a music video called “Fall In Love With Me," which was released on August 10, 2023, showing the pair kissing. To date, Richards has never confirmed anything other than that her and Wade are friends.