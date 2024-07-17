It's Over! Mauricio Umansky Spotted Locking Lips With Mystery Woman as Relationship With Kyle Richards Is Officially Done

After the source’s comment, Richards and Umansky took to Instagram to break their silence on the news in a joint statement, writing, “In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

On May 14, Richards confirmed that Umansky had moved out of the house the couple shared. On the "B—— Bible" podcast, revealing she “always knew when the day came it would feel strange” and “that’s exactly what happened.” She went on to explain that he moved out while she was away.