From Instant Attraction to a 'Fake' Split? Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Relationship Timeline in 13 Photos
1994: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Met and Got Engaged
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky met at Bootsy Bellows – previously called Bar One – nearly two years after she divorced her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie.
In a 2021 interview with The Knot, Richards revealed that their kids now go to where they met three decades ago.
"Twenty-seven-plus [years ago]! [Mauricio] thought I was Demi Moore's sister — and I had actually been told that [before] — so he worked up the courage to come over and say hello, thinking that I was her sister," she recalled.
Umansky popped the question to Richards at Shutters restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., after hiding his rosebud-shaped ring box in a bouquet of flowers.
January 20, 1996: They Got Married
In the same interview with The Knot, Richards revealed that their 1996 wedding was supposed to happen in April. However, they moved the ceremony to January so her dress could still fit because she was already pregnant with their first child at that time.
June 18, 1996: Richards and Umansky Welcomed Their First Daughter
Nearly five months after their wedding, Richards gave birth to their first child, Alexia Umansky.
January 18, 2000: Daughter Sophia Was Born
Richards' third and Umansky's second child, Sophia Umansky, arrived days before they celebrated their wedding anniversary.
March 1, 2008: Richards and Umansky's Third Daughter Arrived
On March 1, 2008, Richards and Umansky welcomed their third and youngest daughter, Portia Umansky.
2013: Mauricio Was Accused of Cheating
In an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the cast members talked about Umansky's alleged infidelity. Further details about the speculation were not publicized.
But years later, RHOBH alum Dana Wilkey alleged that Mauricio was having an affair with Dorit Kemsley, but the fashion designer vehemently denied that was the case on social media.
Kemsley further addressed the issue during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, calling the buzz "gross."
"I mean, what do you think I feel? Honey, listen, when something is so ridiculous, you just kind of discount it. It's something that sticks a chord only because Mau, PK, Kyle and I, we're friends together and it is such a nothing and to have someone start those vile rumors, it's gross," she said.
2017: They Moved to the Valley
Richards and Umansky decided to purchase a home in the Valley after seeing the property while renovating their Bel Air mansion.
"It's not like anything you would see in Los Angeles normally, and I just fell in love and my husband did too," she told Entertainment Tonight.
The family put their Bel Air house on the market after they moved to their new home. However, they faced an issue in their Encino, Calif., home after burglars took over $1 million worth of jewelry and handbags.
January 20, 2021: They Celebrated Their 25th Anniversary
In an Instagram post, Richards marked their 25th wedding anniversary, writing, "Our family is our greatest accomplishment. I still get happy when I hear your car pull in the driveway and still get sad if we have to spend a night apart. How is that even possible?? May we continue to grow, learn, explore, experience & create incredible memories side by side. I love you forever."
Umansky previously revealed that their secret to a happy and healthy marriage was remaining the same with or without cameras on.
April 10, 2023: Rumors That Umansky Was Divorcing Richards Emerged
Umansky debunked the claims that he was divorcing his wife on the "Two T's In a Pod" podcast.
"We're not getting divorced," he said. "I mean it's so dumb. That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it's a storyline."
July 3, 2023: Buzz Claimed They Were Separated
A few months after the divorce rumors started, sources confirmed to People that they had been separated for a while – though they were still living in the same house.
Richards and Umansky released a joint statement clarifying that the claims were untrue.
July 25, 2023: Richards Reflected on the Split News
Although they were not divorcing, Richards seemingly confirmed that they had been separated for some time.
"Actually all — our daughters and Mauricio and me — we all felt better after because so many people were speculating and making up stories and it just was getting out of control," she stated.
October 3, 2023: The Pair Are Not Reportedly Throwing in the Towel
In his interview with People after the Dancing With the Stars week three performance, Umansky confirmed that he and Richards are separated but "not throwing in the towel."
October 2023: Speculations That They Faked Their Separation Surfaced
A source told Life & Style that Richards and Umansky are only faking their separation to make Season 13 of RHOBH's plotline more interesting.
"If you know Kyle, you know that she just wanted a juicy storyline to save her spot on the Bravo series," the unnamed source said. "She knows what she's doing."