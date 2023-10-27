From Instant Attraction to a 'Fake' Split? Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Relationship Timeline in 13 Photos

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky met at Bootsy Bellows – previously called Bar One – nearly two years after she divorced her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie.

In a 2021 interview with The Knot, Richards revealed that their kids now go to where they met three decades ago.

"Twenty-seven-plus [years ago]! [Mauricio] thought I was Demi Moore's sister — and I had actually been told that [before] — so he worked up the courage to come over and say hello, thinking that I was her sister," she recalled.

Umansky popped the question to Richards at Shutters restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., after hiding his rosebud-shaped ring box in a bouquet of flowers.