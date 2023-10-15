Is Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s Separation Fake? Pair 'Wanted a Juicy Storyline to Save Her Spot' on 'RHOBH,' Source Claims
Is the drama all manufactured?
According to a recent source, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are faking their separation in order to have an interesting storyline on Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
“If you know Kyle, you know that she just wanted a juicy storyline to save her spot on the Bravo series,” the insider claimed of the brunette beauty. “She knows what she’s doing.”
If the source’s allegations are correct, the couple’s tricks seemingly worked, as the separation drama was the center of the new RHOBH’s trailer.
As OK! previously reported, the show’s teaser heavily focused on the couple’s supposed split, including a scene where Richards was bawling over the end of her marriage.
"Complete strangers are like, 'You made us believe in true love, and now it's all...'" the mother-of-four sobbed to friend Erika Jayne before the pal chimed in, "This is true love. There are only two people in this marriage. Everybody else's opinion can f--- off."
The clip then cut to costar Sutton Stracke in her confessional, stating, "Every time I go online, I see something about someone cheating. Where there's smoke, there's fire. Kyle's not wearing a wedding band."
The preview also features Richards’ rumored girlfriend country singer Morgan Wade.
Dorit Kemsley shared her suspicions too, asking Richards about her tattoo of Wade’s initials.
"You put the first letter of your name on her body?" she said while looking shocked.
Before sitting down with daughters Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, 34, Alexia Umansky, 27, and Sophia Umansky, 23, to break the news about their split, the real estate mogul told Richards, "I'm just glad it's you that's out there having an affair."
"We are a very strong family, and we always will be," the matriarch told her kids. "Always will be. Nothing can change that."
The current Dancing With the Stars contestant recently opened up about his marital issues.
"You know, we're hanging in there, we're working through all of our things, which everybody knows about, and we're just taking it day by day," Umansky divulged. "We're trying not to let the press influence us and all of the social media and all of the stuff that's going on. So we're trying to just ignore that and figure that ourselves."
"I can tell you we are both happy," he added.
During a recent Amazon Live chat, Richards spilled about how difficult the separation has been for her.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When asked how she was, she replied, "That's a very loaded question. You know this has been very hard to do [because] it's playing out with so many people having eyes on us and [with us] being in the public eye."
"Obviously we care about each other a lot," she said of her husband of 27 years.
Life & Style reported on the source’s comments.