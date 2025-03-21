Kyle Richards May Have Walked Off 'RHOBH' Reunion Set Despite Refuting Rumors, Insider Says: 'Doesn't Mean It Didn't Happen'

Kyle Richards may have walked off the 'RHOBH' reunion set despite her denial, according to a source.

Kyle Richards is refuting claims she stormed off the set of the Season 14 Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, but an insider confirmed there may be more to the story than what she’s saying.

During an Amazon Live, Richards denied the claim, stating, “I don’t even know if I want to say that, but I did not. I did not. I sat there, and I dealt with everything head-on. I did not walk off, but I hope I don’t get in trouble for saying that.”

“She was crying half the time. The cast members brought up all the women Mauricio [ Umansky ] was seeing for years and they were not kind about it. They said Kyle was lying for years and knew for years, but kept the lie going for the show," the insider noted.

As OK! reported on March 4, a source dished Richards “walked off [the reunion set] twice.”

She noted she “stayed” and “answered my questions and handled all the things I wanted to discuss with the women.”

She said she left “feeling good” about the reunion — although “not everybody did.”

“That’s all I’m going to say about the reunion,” she concluded. “There are some rumors out there that are not true and some that are, and you guys will have to wait and see.”

A source spoke to OK! in the wake of Richards’ comments, sharing, “Kyle has walked off the reunion before at other reunions and it hasn’t aired — just because she’s saying she didn’t do it doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.”