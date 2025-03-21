Kyle Richards May Have Walked Off 'RHOBH' Reunion Set Despite Refuting Rumors, Insider Says: 'Doesn't Mean It Didn't Happen'
Kyle Richards is refuting claims she stormed off the set of the Season 14 Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, but an insider confirmed there may be more to the story than what she’s saying.
As OK! reported on March 4, a source dished Richards “walked off [the reunion set] twice.”
“She was crying half the time. The cast members brought up all the women Mauricio [Umansky] was seeing for years and they were not kind about it. They said Kyle was lying for years and knew for years, but kept the lie going for the show," the insider noted.
During an Amazon Live, Richards denied the claim, stating, “I don’t even know if I want to say that, but I did not. I did not. I sat there, and I dealt with everything head-on. I did not walk off, but I hope I don’t get in trouble for saying that.”
She noted she “stayed” and “answered my questions and handled all the things I wanted to discuss with the women.”
She said she left “feeling good” about the reunion — although “not everybody did.”
“That’s all I’m going to say about the reunion,” she concluded. “There are some rumors out there that are not true and some that are, and you guys will have to wait and see.”
A source spoke to OK! in the wake of Richards’ comments, sharing, “Kyle has walked off the reunion before at other reunions and it hasn’t aired — just because she’s saying she didn’t do it doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.”
- Kyle Richards Admits She's Still Not Speaking To Sister Kathy Hilton After Tense 'RHOBH' Reunion
- Kyle Richards Refuses to Apologize for Hiding Mauricio Umansky Marriage Troubles From Her 'RHOBH' Cast Members: 'I Wasn't Ready'
- 'It's Nobody’s F------ Business': Kyle Richards Refuses to Reveal Reason Behind Bombshell Mauricio Umansky Split
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The insider noted she “can’t deny” walking off of other reunions, as “so many” of the women have witnessed it throughout the years.
“There was even one time she walked off of the set because all of the women refused to gang up on Kim Richards,” the source shared as an example. “She wanted everyone to say bad things about her sister so she wouldn’t have to. She did similar things with Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton.”
The insider shared Richards can “try to deny” walking off of the reunion set this time, “as no one’s going to publicly go against her — especially if Bravo doesn’t air it — but that doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.”
The source also noted Richards has tried “controlling the narrative for so many years,” due to her having a “producer credit” on the franchise. “Frankly, this just feels like another example of that.”