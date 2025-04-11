Meghan Trainor Reveals She and Husband Daryl Sabara Are Taking Weight-Loss Drug Mounjaro Together
After years of being body-shamed, Meghan Trainor took her health into her own hands. Though she stays active in the gym and watches her caloric intake, the “Made You Look” singer revealed she turned to Mounjaro to help her lose weight.
Similar to Ozempic, Mounjaro is an FDA-approved weight-loss medication. It suppresses one’s appetite and aids in how the body breaks down sugar and fat.
Fortunately for Trainor, she isn’t alone in her journey towards better health. The artist said on her “Workin’ On It” podcast on Thursday, April 10, that her husband, Daryl Sabara, also takes the weight-loss prescription. “Daryl and I both do everything together,” the star said.
The Spy Kids actor admitted to “crushing” the 75 Hard challenge after their son, Riley Sabara, was born in 2021. However, it wasn’t enough for the couple, who were looking to maintain their weight loss.
Meghan said she and Daryl decided to take their chances on Mounjaro after hearing positive reviews from their friends, family and health officials.
“Then, we heard more and more of our friends, and even our doctors, were on Mounjaro and Ozempic,” the singer stated. Once she realized the medication had “less side effects” than its competitors, she and her husband took the leap and stuck with it.
Though Mounjaro has proved to be effective for the couple, Meghan said she and Daryl still hustle at the gym.
“We were like, ‘We have to make sure we don’t lose muscle that we worked so hard gaining all those years,’” the singer said. "We stay in the gym, we work out, we eat right, and we just noticed that we were less hungry."
The John Carter actor added, “We’ve been on this journey for a while and we learned how there are right ways to do it and there are improper ways to do it.”
Meghan went on to admit that she has “no shame” in using an alternative to lose weight, especially after being fat-shamed at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in March.
“Everyone just wants to talk about my body and we’re not here about my body. I’m here about my music,” she detailed. “I’m reading these comments and I go, ‘Oh my God, these are all bad.’ There was not one nice comment. Like, the meanest things I’ve ever been told. I look up and I just started sobbing.”
“Everyone, leave me alone or stop talking about my body,” the “All About That Bass” singer added.