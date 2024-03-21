Kyle Rittenhouse Defends Abruptly Leaving Turning Point USA Event After BLM Protesters Confront Him During Q&A

Rittenhouse, who gained notoriety in 2020 after fatally shooting two protesters in Kenosha, WI, was confronted by protestors during a Q&A at the University of Memphis event organized by Turning Point USA, a pro-Trump organization.

The situation escalated when attendees confronted him with questions about Turning Point USA's CEO, Charlie Kirk, and his controversial remarks.

The protestors specifically highlighted Kirk's comments, including some that were considered racist, leading to a heated exchange that prompted Rittenhouse to leave the stage abruptly.