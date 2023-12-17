'This Is Nuts': Roseanne Barr Bashed for 'Messy' Drunken Rant About Communists and Nazis
Roseanne Barr left the audience speechless.
On Saturday, December 16, during Charlie Kirk’s AmericaFest, Roseanne Barr took the stage making a bizarre senseless rant calling out communists, Stalinists and Nazis.
“If we don’t stop these horrible communists. Do you hear me? I’m asking you to hear me,” the comedian stated as the crowd cheered. She then screamed “Stalinists” into the mic.
“With a huge helping of Nazi fascists thrown in. And the Muslim Caliphate to replace every Christian democracy on earth, do you know that?” she added, leaving the attendees confused.
Shortly after the strange speech, a social media user posted the clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with the caption, “At Charlie Kirk’s big event tonight, Roseanne Barr appears to have had several cocktails and is screaming about Stalinists and communists and Nazis and by the time she gets to a Muslim Caliphate taking over the world the crowd is left in stunned silence.”
In response to the video, people slammed the former sitcom star — who has recently been very vocal about her love for Donald Trump — for her wild remarks.
“It's been a long time since I've heard Roseanne's voice. I regret turning the volume on,” one person penned, while a second noted, “Roseanne Barr doesn’t even know wtf she’s talking about.”
A third user labeled her a “Hot mess…” as a fourth called her “certifiably insane.”
Other speculated drinks might not have been all Barr was on, with one person saying, “Hey, hey, be nice! She's not drunk, that's the Ambien talking!” and a second noting, “She’s on the Ambien again.”
One more user wrote in astonishment, “This is nuts.”
As OK! previously reported, Barr is no stranger to crazy rants, as she recently alleged billionaires are attempting to kill average people on Bill Maher’s December 3, installment of his "Club Random" podcast.
"What about the vaccine s---?" Barr asked Maher, to which he replied, "I don’t know which… I don’t know what your stance on vaccines is. So why don’t you tell me yours and I’ll tell you mine and we’ll see who’s wrong."
Barr then claimed "they're trying to f------ kill us! That's why they're giving us the vaccine."
Maher pushed back saying he didn't think anyone was "trying" to kill them with vaccines and that the situation was "much more complicated" than that, however, Barr responded, "They hate us!"
"The f------ crazy--- psychopath billionaires," she explained. "They hate the regular people."
In another part of the interview, Barr shared she was mentally ill before going in a tangent about reptile people.
"They’re set in their Satan worshipers from Babylon, they’re the reptiles," she noted. "They’re the reptile people, Bill."