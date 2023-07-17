'We've Had Our Ups and Downs': Megyn Kelly Reveals Donald Trump 'Couldn't Have Been Nicer' During Private Meeting at Turning Point Action Conference

"Now one of the most interesting things I did was have a private audience with former President Donald Trump. When he came into the arena, we met just one-on-one, his team was standing nearby, but he and I got a one on one together for the first time in years and it was, frankly great to see him," the TV star, 52, said on her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show."

Kelly, who previously feuded with Trump in the past, made it clear that she's on good terms with the businessman, 77. "You know, all that nonsense between us is under the bridge, and he could not have been more magnanimous. The thing about Trump is he commands the room … It's not just because he's former president now because I knew before that. There's just something about him, it's like an aura that sort of takes over the room. There's only one person you can look at. He could not have been nicer or more generous and had some interesting thoughts about the debates, whether he's going to attend," she shared.