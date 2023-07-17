'We've Had Our Ups and Downs': Megyn Kelly Reveals Donald Trump 'Couldn't Have Been Nicer' During Private Meeting at Turning Point Action Conference
Megyn Kelly got to meet with former President Donald Trump recently at the Turning Point Action Conference, where she only had positive things to say about her former foe.
"Now one of the most interesting things I did was have a private audience with former President Donald Trump. When he came into the arena, we met just one-on-one, his team was standing nearby, but he and I got a one on one together for the first time in years and it was, frankly great to see him," the TV star, 52, said on her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show."
Kelly, who previously feuded with Trump in the past, made it clear that she's on good terms with the businessman, 77. "You know, all that nonsense between us is under the bridge, and he could not have been more magnanimous. The thing about Trump is he commands the room … It's not just because he's former president now because I knew before that. There's just something about him, it's like an aura that sort of takes over the room. There's only one person you can look at. He could not have been nicer or more generous and had some interesting thoughts about the debates, whether he's going to attend," she shared.
Trump and Kelly's disdain for one another started in August 2015 at the first Republican presidential debate when the two had a heated back-and-forth exchange.
However, it seems like the two are now in a good place.
- Megyn Kelly Warns Donald Trump's GOP Rivals He Will 'Stab You in the Heart' During Upcoming Debates
- 'It's an Embarrassment': Megyn Kelly Lashes Out at 'Moron' Kamala Harris for Not Being Able to 'Put Two Sentences Together'
- 'They Will Wind Up Divorced': Megyn Kelly Blasts Bill de Blasio's Decision to Live With Estranged Wife After Separation
"I thought it was interesting that as a journalist, as a woman, as a human, who went through so much with Trump, you know, we've had our ups and downs it's fair to say," she said. "To me, there was a lesson in that kind moment between the two of us. And it was that even as a journalist, if you can take your own ego out of it – and I went through a lot as Trump attacked me for those nine months, I've documented that in my book and elsewhere. But if you can take your ego out of it, it if you can be quick to sort of get past these confrontations, and these negative experiences. You can open up such possibility for yourself, you can open up a field of wellness, of positivity, of good relationships."
"So take the fact that it's Donald Trump, former president and Megyn Kelly well-known journalist out of it, this could be true for you in your life. If you just find a way to say, ‘You know what? That was yesterday, I'm here in today. I'm looking at tomorrow.’ I just think it's a testament to how people can change and people can rebuild relationships and people can move forward in a positive way."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Additionally, the blonde beauty claimed Trump — who isn't interested in attending debates ahead of the 2024 election — will most likely opt out of the first Fox News debate.
"If I had to put money on it, you know, it's Trump so he could change his mind, but that was my feeling in having talked to him. Though he did not commit one way or the other, and we had a great exchange," she said.