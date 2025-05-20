or
Kylie Jenner Bares Her Cleavage After Splashing Out $10K on Studded Bikini: Photos

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner wore a very similar design to her recent, viral swimsuit splurge.

May 20 2025, Published 5:51 p.m. ET

Kylie Jenner got a head start on summer in a skimpy two-piece.

The Kardashians star, 27, busted out of a tiny bikini top and mini shorts while on vacation Monday, May 19.

Kylie Jenner's Tropical Getaway

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner took a dip in the ocean.

Jenner sported a navy, studded swimsuit that seemed to be another version of her viral $10,000 bikini from earlier in the trip. The vintage design — which stems from Chanel’s 1995 collection —bared her cleavage in the ocean. She tanned under the sunshine as her soaked black strands blew with the wind behind her.

The beauty mogul showcased her toned abs in a selfie wearing the same outfit, which she accessorized with several earrings. She enjoyed a fruity seaside drink and scenic boat ride in the bright blue water.

Jenner was joined by her 3-year-old son, Aire. The duo was all smiles on a floatie and strolled side by side on the boardwalk.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned her post with a white heart and infinity sign emoji.

"No I get it. You’re perfect," her sister Khloé commented.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner tanned in the sun on vacation.

Jenner shared more vacation snaps three days before. She rocked what appeared to be the same studded bikini in red while lounging on a beach chair. The reality star turned around and flaunted her exterior, featuring a bedazzled Chanel logo on the thong.

"No place I’d rather beeee <3," she captioned the Saturday, May 17, social media share.

"Timothy [sic] can’t fight all of us," singer Lauren Sanderson wrote of her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, while another person added, "Timothée won at life."

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's Vacation Adventures With Yris Palmer

Source: @yrispalmer/Instagram

Kylie Jenner went on a tropical getaway with her friend Yris Palmer.

On Friday, May 16, Jenner put her toned bikini body on display once again in an Instagram video from Turks and Caicos with her friend Yris Palmer.

"Estàn hablando mal de ustedes," Palmer wrote in Spanish, which means, "They’re talking badly about you."

The girls lip-synced the words of a mariachi song as they flaunted their swimsuits. Palmer wore a white and brown two-piece with dangly, beaded earrings and a baseball cap, while Jenner stunned in a floral micro bikini and high ponytail.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner bared her cleavage in a micro bikini.

On the same trip, Jenner enjoyed a "drunk beach walk" on the sand with her sister Kendall. The Kylie Cosmetics founder's oldest child, Stormi, 7, came along for the vacation as well.

Kylie ditched her swimsuit at one point for a sheer, lacy frock on the beach. The mom complemented the outfit with high socks, dangly earrings and a bottle of her Cosmic Kylie Jenner 2.0 perfume.

"Cosmic girl," she captioned the Instagram carousel.

