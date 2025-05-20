Jenner sported a navy, studded swimsuit that seemed to be another version of her viral $10,000 bikini from earlier in the trip. The vintage design — which stems from Chanel’s 1995 collection —bared her cleavage in the ocean. She tanned under the sunshine as her soaked black strands blew with the wind behind her.

The beauty mogul showcased her toned abs in a selfie wearing the same outfit, which she accessorized with several earrings. She enjoyed a fruity seaside drink and scenic boat ride in the bright blue water.

Jenner was joined by her 3-year-old son, Aire. The duo was all smiles on a floatie and strolled side by side on the boardwalk.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned her post with a white heart and infinity sign emoji.

"No I get it. You’re perfect," her sister Khloé commented.