Kylie Jenner Bares Her Cleavage After Splashing Out $10K on Studded Bikini: Photos
Kylie Jenner got a head start on summer in a skimpy two-piece.
The Kardashians star, 27, busted out of a tiny bikini top and mini shorts while on vacation Monday, May 19.
Kylie Jenner's Tropical Getaway
Jenner sported a navy, studded swimsuit that seemed to be another version of her viral $10,000 bikini from earlier in the trip. The vintage design — which stems from Chanel’s 1995 collection —bared her cleavage in the ocean. She tanned under the sunshine as her soaked black strands blew with the wind behind her.
The beauty mogul showcased her toned abs in a selfie wearing the same outfit, which she accessorized with several earrings. She enjoyed a fruity seaside drink and scenic boat ride in the bright blue water.
Jenner was joined by her 3-year-old son, Aire. The duo was all smiles on a floatie and strolled side by side on the boardwalk.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned her post with a white heart and infinity sign emoji.
"No I get it. You’re perfect," her sister Khloé commented.
Jenner shared more vacation snaps three days before. She rocked what appeared to be the same studded bikini in red while lounging on a beach chair. The reality star turned around and flaunted her exterior, featuring a bedazzled Chanel logo on the thong.
"No place I’d rather beeee <3," she captioned the Saturday, May 17, social media share.
"Timothy [sic] can’t fight all of us," singer Lauren Sanderson wrote of her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, while another person added, "Timothée won at life."
Kylie Jenner's Vacation Adventures With Yris Palmer
On Friday, May 16, Jenner put her toned bikini body on display once again in an Instagram video from Turks and Caicos with her friend Yris Palmer.
"Estàn hablando mal de ustedes," Palmer wrote in Spanish, which means, "They’re talking badly about you."
The girls lip-synced the words of a mariachi song as they flaunted their swimsuits. Palmer wore a white and brown two-piece with dangly, beaded earrings and a baseball cap, while Jenner stunned in a floral micro bikini and high ponytail.
On the same trip, Jenner enjoyed a "drunk beach walk" on the sand with her sister Kendall. The Kylie Cosmetics founder's oldest child, Stormi, 7, came along for the vacation as well.
Kylie ditched her swimsuit at one point for a sheer, lacy frock on the beach. The mom complemented the outfit with high socks, dangly earrings and a bottle of her Cosmic Kylie Jenner 2.0 perfume.
"Cosmic girl," she captioned the Instagram carousel.