Kylie Jenner Nearly Has a Wardrobe Malfunction in Skimpy Dress: Photo
Kylie Jenner’s not afraid to push the fashion envelope — even if it means almost spilling out of her dress.
The Kylie Cosmetics mogul gave fans a steamy peek at her latest look on Instagram Stories, where she rocked a sheer, barely there tube mini-dress that left little to the imagination.
The flirty outfit featured thin, white lace details that strategically covered just enough as she paired the sultry look with nude makeup and statement drop earrings.
In one clip, Jenner strutted with a bottle of her Cosmic Kylie Jenner 2.0 perfume, spraying it toward the camera and all over herself like a total pro.
“Cosmic girl,” she wrote over the clip.
She turned the heat up even more as she posted a snap of herself strolling along the shoreline with the beach behind her as the sun was setting.
Jenner then leaned against a wall, flaunting her curves as her cleavage peeked through the center of her dress.
She didn’t stop there, as the mom-of-two gave fans a side-view pose, showing off her backside and shooting a sultry stare straight into the lens.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Naturally, the internet went wild over the thirst trap.
“So ICONIC 🤍,” one fan gushed.
Another added, “Cosmic 2.0 changed my life 😍.”
A third joked, “Timothée can not handle all that,” in reference to Kylie’s boyfriend, Dune actor Timothée Chalamet.
“A dream ✨,” someone else chimed in, while another wrote, “STUNNING 🔥🔥🔥.”
The steamy snaps comes just after an insider spilled new details about Jenner and Chalamet’s relationship.
“Kylie’s really happy and relieved they finally made their debut. It was time and she wanted to publicly support him and show how proud of him she is,” a source told Us Weekly after the couple stepped out together at the 70th annual David di Donatello Awards in Rome on May 7.
According to the source, that red carpet moment was just the beginning.
“They are practically living together at this point, as he stays at her house often when he is not working,” the insider revealed. “He has been fully integrated into her life.”
Even before their public debut, Jenner had “always supported” the actor behind-the-scenes.
“Everything is going really well. She’s proud to stand by him and felt like it was the right time to share that part of their relationship,” the source said. “He makes her feel calm and confident and it is a different relationship from what she has had in the past.”
And things might be heating up even more — with engagement rumors already swirling.
"Friends say Kylie is very picky about what jewelry she likes, so as much as she loves the idea of Timothée [choosing] her ring, the truth is she would rather have some input," another source spilled to a news outlet.
“Kylie has a vision for everything … and has gone so far as to show Timothée photos of the [ring] styles she likes,” the insider added.