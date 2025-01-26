Kylie Jenner's BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Her Backside in Skimpy Bikini During Beach Day in Turks and Caicos: See the Daring Photos
Stassie Karanikolaou made time to do a beach photoshoot while on a getaway in Turks and Caicos.
The stunning star, 27, looked gorgeous in a slew of new snapshots, which were posted to Instagram on Sunday, January 26.
"my happy place 🦋☀️🌊🐚," she wrote alongside pictures of herself wearing a skimpy gold bikini in front of the beautiful blue ocean.
Of course, people were quick to praise the reality star, who is best friends with Kylie Jenner.
One person wrote, "Most gorgeous woman!🤍," while another said, "Dreamgirl😍."
"❤️ Still hotter & s----- than the K-clan ❤️," one person said, referring to the Kardashians.
"Yummmmmm girl 🥵🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍!!!" another said.
This is hardly the first time the brunette babe has posted bikini photos on her feed.
As OK! previously reported, in early January, she posted from another getaway, posing in a floral bikini. "bbgirl," she wrote at the time.
A few days prior, she posted another photoset, writing, "happy nye 😇🫂."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In 2022, Karanikolaou spoke about what procedures she's had done.
"I have not had butt implants. The only implants that I have are in my t--------," she said at the time.
"And I'm not saying that I haven't done other things and I haven't, you know, moved some things around or whatever the case may be. But I just feel like I was at a point in my life when I was younger and I felt like my lips needed to be big, my b---- needed to be big. Everything … my butt needed to be big," she continued.
She then admitted her attitude toward her body changed over time.
"Over the past couple years, I've made my implants smaller, I've tried to make everything smaller because I just like the more natural look and I feel like you get caught up when you're younger. You grow up, you change, you learn things, you see things differently," she shared.
“I wanted to feel good about my t------, so I did them. Other things too. So that's that," she added.