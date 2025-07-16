NEWS Kylie Jenner's Bestie Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Her Cleavage in Tight Yellow Dress During Dreamy Vacation: Photos Source: MEGA; @staskaranikolaou/Instagram Stassie Karanikolaou turned heads in a plunging yellow dress while vacationing with Kylie Jenner.

Stassie Karanikolaou is soaking up the sun! The influencer and Kylie Jenner’s longtime ride or die lit up social media during a dreamy European getaway, turning heads in a plunging yellow dress that hugged her curves in all the right places.

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram Stassie Karanikolaou wore a tight yellow dress during a dreamy European trip.

She posed under vibrant pink blooms at night, letting the low-cut, flowy piece pop against the lush backdrop. “summer forever 🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼,” she wrote in the caption.

In another photo, the 27-year-old bombshell cozied up next to Jenner during a seaside dinner, still rocking that eye-catching yellow number. The Khy founder went for an elegant vibe in a white halter dress with ruffles as they leaned in for the perfect shot, backed by a sunset-kissed coastal village.

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram The model posed with Kylie Jenner during a dinner.

Karanikolaou also flaunted her bikini body throughout the trip, slipping into multiple swimsuits while taking dips in the sea and lounging on yachts. At one point, she rocked a strapless black bandeau bra top paired with boxer-style shorts, showing off her toned abs while sailing with friends.

Naturally, fans filled her comments section with love. “Gorgeous girl 🔥,” one follower raved. “Oh girl, your life is a dream😍,” added another. A third gushed, “Well, summer is looking stunning ❤️‍🔥🪐😎.” “The prettiest girls 😍😍😍,” someone else chimed in. Another simply called her an “iconic queen.”

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram Stassie Karanikolaou flaunted her abs while posing on a yacht.

The girls also shared a playful Reel on Instagram, vibing to Justin Bieber’s “Baby” on the yacht. The besties did a viral transition, magically appearing with drinks mid-song.

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram The girls did a TikTok viral glass to hand transition.

That video followed yet another sizzling thirst trap where Karanikolaou posed in a black micro bikini — this time, in a wide-angle shot as she showed her b--- in the camera. Later, she shared a close-up moment, flaunting her cleavage and tiny tattoos while soaking in the crystal-clear water.

All the stunning shots come on the heels of Karanikolaou getting real about her body journey. “Getting my t------ done tomorrow!” she told co-host Alexis Fleischer on the first episode of their “Better Half” podcast in May. “Getting my a-- reduced in a month.”

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram Stassie Karanikolaou admitted she regrets getting a Brazilian Butt Lift.

The model’s always been open when it comes to talking about her plastic surgery. Back in 2017, she shared that she got her first b----- augmentation from Dr. Ashkan Ghavami in Beverly Hills — and it wasn’t just about looks. “I used to have the cutest, perkiest b----- when I was young,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “Someone had told me that if you wear an underwire bra it makes your b---- sag. I had cute b---- so I would never wear a bra. Over time, I found out that whoever told me that was completely wrong.” “If I was insecure, I wouldn’t have showed it,” she said. “I wanted to show people that there’s nothing to be ashamed of — that it’s so common for girls to have this issue and you can do something to fix it.”