OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Stassie Karanikolaou
NEWS

Kylie Jenner's Bestie Stassie Karanikolaou Nearly Spills Out of Skimpy Bathing Suit Top After Plastic Surgery Reveal: Photos 

stassie karanikolaou bikini photos
Source: MEGA;@staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou flaunted her curves in a tiny bikini after revealing plans for more surgery.

By:

July 2 2025, Published 8:27 a.m. ET

Stassie Karanikolaou is definitely not hiding anything!

Kylie Jenner’s bestie and longtime influencer, 28, showed off her jaw-dropping curves in a barely-there bikini while soaking up the sun in a dreamy garden setting. The mismatched micro two-piece featured a dangerously tiny top that had fans doing a double-take as she posed under a leafy stone archway.

stassie bbl regret surgery update
Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou wore a tiny bikini while enjoying a garden day.

With glowing skin, soft glam, and effortlessly tousled hair, Karanikolaou served effortless hot-girl vibes.

“off to a great start!!!!! 🥰🥰,” she captioned the post.

In another picture, the brunette beauty rocked a plunging white halter maxi sundress, pairing it with dainty gold jewelry and a fresh-faced updo as she sipped a glass of wine.

She also made sure to show off her killer cleavage — especially after she recently got candid about getting more cosmetic procedures.

kylie jenner bestie plastic surgery
Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

The model showed off her curves after announcing more surgeries.

“Getting my t------ done tomorrow!” she revealed to co-host Alexis Fleischer during the first episode of their "Better Half" podcast in May. “Getting my a-- reduced in a month.”

The model has never been shy when it comes to opening up about her body journey.

Back in 2017, she got her first b----- augmentation from Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Ashkan Ghavami. At the time, she told Harper’s Bazaar the choice wasn’t just about aesthetics.

“I used to have the cutest, perkiest b----- when I was young,” she explained. “Someone had told me that if you wear an underwire bra it makes your b---- sag. I had cute b---- so I would never wear a bra. Over time, I found out that whoever told me that was completely wrong.”

stassie body transformation
Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Kylie Jenner's BFF's white maxi dress look also wowed fans.

“If I was insecure, I wouldn’t have showed it,” she said. “I wanted to show people that there’s nothing to be ashamed of — that it’s so common for girls to have this issue and you can do something to fix it.”

Fast forward to 2022 when Karanikolaou started dialing it all back.

“Over the past couple years, I've made my implants smaller, I've tried to make everything smaller because I just like the more natural look,” she shared on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. “You grow up, you change, you learn things, you see things differently.”

The YouTuber made it clear the decision was 100 percent hers, adding, “I wanted to feel good about my t-----, so I did them. Other things too. So that's that."

More recently, the model admitted one of her biggest regrets — her Brazilian B--- Lift.

"I think it's not a secret or something that I can physically hide at this point,” she said on her May 16 "Better Half" podcast episode. “Yes, I have a BBL. I moved fat around to my b---."

stassie karanikolaou podcast confessions
Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

The influencer recently admitted to getting a BBL and now regrets it.

Now, she’s actively working to reverse it as she was just caught up in the social media pressures and body craze at a “super young” age.

"It is something that I regret and that I've been actively trying to fix for so long," she said. “I literally have another surgery like in a few weeks to try and reduce the size of it even more.”

"I felt just the pressure of the world that we live in and the trend of the times," she added.

