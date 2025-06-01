Bikini Diaries: See Stassie Karanikolaou's Hottest Moments After Revealing BBL Regret
The Sea Called Stassie Karanikolaou
It's always summer for Stassie Karanikolaou!
The podcaster threw the spotlight on her voluptuous figure while floating in the water during a sun-drenched getaway. She soaked up some much-needed vitamin D, stretching her arms out to the sides and pressing her legs together.
"summer dreams ☀️👙🍉💕🧚🏼♀️," she captioned the upload.
Luxury Getaway
On May 3, Karanikolaou uploaded photos of herself making a splash in a striped bikini top, matching shorts and side-tie bottoms while on a luxurious boat ride. She completed the look with a necklace and small hoop earrings.
She told her followers, "i love it here."
Pool Goddess
Karanikolaou brought the heat to the pool in a black bikini that accentuated her curves.
"Vibez," she captioned the daring post on April 27.
She maintained her glam look with a pair of Chanel sunglasses, making a peace sign while sitting on the edge of the pool.
Sun-Kissed Skin
"don't stare it's rude," the influencer playfully warned in a March post, which showed her strutting near a pool in Juliet Johnstone's Painted Lady Bikini that gracefully framed her bosom.
To amp up her look, she sported a necklace, small hoop earrings and multiple bracelets.
Glowing and Sizzling
Karanikolaou cranked up the glamour while vacationing in Turks and Caicos in January, crouching by the beach in a racy string bikini.
"miss me," the caption read.
Her Happy Place
During the same Turks and Caicos vacation, the entrepreneur let her ample assets defy the limits of her light-colored bikini as she showcased her figure against the light blue ocean. She matched her skimpy swimwear with several accessories, including a necklace and multiple bracelets.
She wrote, "my happy place 🦋☀️🌊🐚."
Baby Girl
Karanikolaou activated her "baby girl" mode in a January post, posing in a patterned black bikini top that hugged her figure. She also slipped into matching bottoms, which had a high-leg design that highlighted her toned legs.
In Vacation Mode
Wearing a butterfly-patterned swimsuit that barely covered her assets, Karanikolaou exuded beauty as she stood outdoors during a sun-soaked beach trip to Saint Barthélemy.
"happy nye 😇🫂," she shared.
Itty Bitty Bikini
"best weekend ever 🍭🍸🤗✨💗 @nobuloscabos," Karanikolaou captioned a carousel of photos, which showed her modeling a floral-patterned bikini with a sleek design that emphasized her flawless proportions.
She Stole the Show
Karanikolaou set pulses racing in an August 2024 post, posing in a hot pink bikini that barely contained her ample figure.