Bikini Diaries: See Stassie Karanikolaou's Hottest Moments After Revealing BBL Regret

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou loves to flaunt her bikini body on social media!

June 1 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

The Sea Called Stassie Karanikolaou

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou frequently gives fans a full view of her bikini body.

It's always summer for Stassie Karanikolaou!

The podcaster threw the spotlight on her voluptuous figure while floating in the water during a sun-drenched getaway. She soaked up some much-needed vitamin D, stretching her arms out to the sides and pressing her legs together.

"summer dreams ☀️👙🍉💕🧚🏼‍♀️," she captioned the upload.

Luxury Getaway

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

She confirmed her plans to get new b----- implants.

On May 3, Karanikolaou uploaded photos of herself making a splash in a striped bikini top, matching shorts and side-tie bottoms while on a luxurious boat ride. She completed the look with a necklace and small hoop earrings.

She told her followers, "i love it here."

Pool Goddess

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou will reportedly also have her butt size reduced.

Karanikolaou brought the heat to the pool in a black bikini that accentuated her curves.

"Vibez," she captioned the daring post on April 27.

She maintained her glam look with a pair of Chanel sunglasses, making a peace sign while sitting on the edge of the pool.

Sun-Kissed Skin

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou spoke candidly about the cosmetic surgeries she had in the first episode of her new podcast.

"don't stare it's rude," the influencer playfully warned in a March post, which showed her strutting near a pool in Juliet Johnstone's Painted Lady Bikini that gracefully framed her bosom.

To amp up her look, she sported a necklace, small hoop earrings and multiple bracelets.

Glowing and Sizzling

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Her new podcast, 'Better Half,' debuted on May 16.

Karanikolaou cranked up the glamour while vacationing in Turks and Caicos in January, crouching by the beach in a racy string bikini.

"miss me," the caption read.

Stassie Karanikolaou

Her Happy Place

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

She revealed she regrets getting the BBL procedure.

During the same Turks and Caicos vacation, the entrepreneur let her ample assets defy the limits of her light-colored bikini as she showcased her figure against the light blue ocean. She matched her skimpy swimwear with several accessories, including a necklace and multiple bracelets.

She wrote, "my happy place 🦋☀️🌊🐚."

Baby Girl

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

According to Stassie Karanikolaou, she has been working hard to reverse the effects of the BBL procedure.

Karanikolaou activated her "baby girl" mode in a January post, posing in a patterned black bikini top that hugged her figure. She also slipped into matching bottoms, which had a high-leg design that highlighted her toned legs.

In Vacation Mode

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou is Kylie Jenner's BFF.

Wearing a butterfly-patterned swimsuit that barely covered her assets, Karanikolaou exuded beauty as she stood outdoors during a sun-soaked beach trip to Saint Barthélemy.

"happy nye 😇🫂🩵," she shared.

Itty Bitty Bikini

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou and Kylie Jenner met in middle school.

"best weekend ever 🍭🍸🤗✨💗 @nobuloscabos," Karanikolaou captioned a carousel of photos, which showed her modeling a floral-patterned bikini with a sleek design that emphasized her flawless proportions.

She Stole the Show

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

She is also friends with Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner.

Karanikolaou set pulses racing in an August 2024 post, posing in a hot pink bikini that barely contained her ample figure.

