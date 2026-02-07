Kylie Jenner and Look-alike BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Show Off Their Assets in Matching Workout Gear: Hot Photos
Feb. 7 2026, Published 4:50 p.m. ET
Kylie Jenner and her bestie Stassie Karanikolaou got their sweat on in matching workout clothes in a fiery Instagram post on February 6.
"Best friends who @alo together," the cosmetics mogul, 28, wrote alongside a carousel of the two friends posing together while exercising.
Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou Pop Out of Their Matching Looks
Jenner, who tagged the L.A.-based athletic apparel brand Alo, rocked black leggings and a matching sports bralette in the snapshots.
Karanikolaou, 28, sported a light gray bralette and tight short leggings. The two girls showed off their tight and toned physiques in the glamorous snapshots.
One photo featured the two donning full hair and makeup, as they took mirror selfies at the home gym.
The Cosmetics Mogul Gave a New Makeup Tutorial
Both The Kardashians star and the model put their chests on full display in the shots, looking gorgeous as they posed by the arm weights and workout machines.
"i love you," Karanikolaou commented on the gallery.
Earlier on Friday, Jenner filmed a makeup tutorial in her car wearing the same black top that had her bust busting out! She nearly spilled out of her crop top as she showed off her Kylie Cosmetics products.
"Okay guys, I think we need another lip combo of the day," she began. "I'm just wearing what comes naturally right now — my precision pout liner, and we're gonna add."
The mother-of-two then applied her lipstick and liner while staring into her visor mirror. Her son, Aire, even made a cute cameo in the clip and jumped on her lap as she did her makeup.
The reality star revealed what her cup size is after undergoing a procedure last year. At the time, a fan asked her about the reality star's “most perfect, natural b--- job ever" and how she got her “perfect, natural” chest to “sit like that."
Kylie Jenner Revealed What B--- Job She Got When She Was 19
In response, Jenner wrote: “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!!” She also gave the name of her Beverly Hills surgeon, Garth Fisher.
“Hope this helps lol,” she joked. In July 2023, she got candid about her b--- job surgery she did when she was 19.
“I wish I could … do it all differently,” Jenner said on The Kardashians. "Because I wouldn’t touch anything. I’d be heartbroken if [my daughter Stormi] wanted to get her body done at 19. I got my b------ done before Stormi, not thinking I would have a child when I was 20. Like, they were still healing."