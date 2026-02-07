Kylie Jenner and Look-alike BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Show Off Their Assets in Matching Workout Gear: Hot Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner and her bestie Stassie Karanikolaou got their sweat on in matching workout clothes in a fiery Instagram post on February 6. "Best friends who @alo together," the cosmetics mogul, 28, wrote alongside a carousel of the two friends posing together while exercising.

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou Pop Out of Their Matching Looks

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram The reality star and the influencer shared some fun mirror selfies on Friday.

Jenner, who tagged the L.A.-based athletic apparel brand Alo, rocked black leggings and a matching sports bralette in the snapshots. Karanikolaou, 28, sported a light gray bralette and tight short leggings. The two girls showed off their tight and toned physiques in the glamorous snapshots. One photo featured the two donning full hair and makeup, as they took mirror selfies at the home gym.

The Cosmetics Mogul Gave a New Makeup Tutorial

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner shared some of her new makeup products on Instagram.

Both The Kardashians star and the model put their chests on full display in the shots, looking gorgeous as they posed by the arm weights and workout machines. "i love you," Karanikolaou commented on the gallery. Earlier on Friday, Jenner filmed a makeup tutorial in her car wearing the same black top that had her bust busting out! She nearly spilled out of her crop top as she showed off her Kylie Cosmetics products. "Okay guys, I think we need another lip combo of the day," she began. "I'm just wearing what comes naturally right now — my precision pout liner, and we're gonna add."

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou wore matching Alo sweats to workout.

The mother-of-two then applied her lipstick and liner while staring into her visor mirror. Her son, Aire, even made a cute cameo in the clip and jumped on her lap as she did her makeup. The reality star revealed what her cup size is after undergoing a procedure last year. At the time, a fan asked her about the reality star's “most perfect, natural b--- job ever" and how she got her “perfect, natural” chest to “sit like that."

Kylie Jenner Revealed What B--- Job She Got When She Was 19

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner candidly revealed she got a b--- job at 19.