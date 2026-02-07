or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Style > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoCELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS

Kylie Jenner and Look-alike BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Show Off Their Assets in Matching Workout Gear: Hot Photos

image of Kylie jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou shared new photos in which they put their bodies on display.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 7 2026, Published 4:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner and her bestie Stassie Karanikolaou got their sweat on in matching workout clothes in a fiery Instagram post on February 6.

"Best friends who @alo together," the cosmetics mogul, 28, wrote alongside a carousel of the two friends posing together while exercising.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou Pop Out of Their Matching Looks

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Kylie jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The reality star and the influencer shared some fun mirror selfies on Friday.

Jenner, who tagged the L.A.-based athletic apparel brand Alo, rocked black leggings and a matching sports bralette in the snapshots.

Karanikolaou, 28, sported a light gray bralette and tight short leggings. The two girls showed off their tight and toned physiques in the glamorous snapshots.

One photo featured the two donning full hair and makeup, as they took mirror selfies at the home gym.

Article continues below advertisement

The Cosmetics Mogul Gave a New Makeup Tutorial

image of Kylie jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner shared some of her new makeup products on Instagram.

Both The Kardashians star and the model put their chests on full display in the shots, looking gorgeous as they posed by the arm weights and workout machines.

"i love you," Karanikolaou commented on the gallery.

Earlier on Friday, Jenner filmed a makeup tutorial in her car wearing the same black top that had her bust busting out! She nearly spilled out of her crop top as she showed off her Kylie Cosmetics products.

"Okay guys, I think we need another lip combo of the day," she began. "I'm just wearing what comes naturally right now — my precision pout liner, and we're gonna add."

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Kylie jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou wore matching Alo sweats to workout.

The mother-of-two then applied her lipstick and liner while staring into her visor mirror. Her son, Aire, even made a cute cameo in the clip and jumped on her lap as she did her makeup.

The reality star revealed what her cup size is after undergoing a procedure last year. At the time, a fan asked her about the reality star's “most perfect, natural b--- job ever" and how she got her “perfect, natural” chest to “sit like that."

Kylie Jenner Revealed What B--- Job She Got When She Was 19

image of Kylie jenner
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner candidly revealed she got a b--- job at 19.

In response, Jenner wrote: “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!!” She also gave the name of her Beverly Hills surgeon, Garth Fisher.

“Hope this helps lol,” she joked. In July 2023, she got candid about her b--- job surgery she did when she was 19.

“I wish I could … do it all differently,” Jenner said on The Kardashians. "Because I wouldn’t touch anything. I’d be heartbroken if [my daughter Stormi] wanted to get her body done at 19. I got my b------ done before Stormi, not thinking I would have a child when I was 20. Like, they were still healing."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.