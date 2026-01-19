Stassie Karanikolaou Pops Out of Plunging Black Dress During Girls' Night Out: Photos
Jan. 19 2026, Published 6:01 p.m. ET
Stassie Karanikolaou sizzled in an LBD during a night out with her besties.
The social media star, 28, bared her cleavage in a plunging black midi dress with a tie-front waist in a series of photos shared to her Instagram on Sunday, January 18.
Karanikolaou accessorized with strappy black stilettos and a small matching purse. She sported natural glam, while her light brown hair was blown out straight.
The 28-year-old posed on the side of the road alongside her friend Sydney Lee Carlson. In a different snapshot, the influencer was all smiles near the back of a car with BFFs Kelsey Calamine and Devon Lee Carlson.
“GNO 😏🫢🌹,” she captioned her post.
Several celebs took to the comments section to fawn over their friend’s sultry photos. Brooks Nader left fire emojis, while Alex Consani added, “Yerrp.”
“LetsgoGNO,” Devon wrote.
“Perfect fabulous,” Kelsey added.
Stassie Karanikolaou's Other Recent Raunchy Photos
Stassie is no stranger to sultry social media snaps. On Thursday, January 15, she stripped down to a skimpy black bralette, sheer, ripped tights and a fur shawl. Elsewhere in her photo dump, she bared her lean physique in a brown bra and tiny gold underwear that exposed her belly button piercing.
“🫦🫦🫦,” she captioned her Instagram carousel.
Stassie Karanikolaou Reversed Her BBL
Though Stassie is confident in her skin, in October of last year, the star shockingly revealed she reversed her Brazilian butt lift.
"I'm at the surgery recovery center recovering from this a-- reduction," she said in an October 7, 2025, TikTok video while munching on chicken fingers and fries. "I'm so comfortable...I just got my pain medicine. It just kicked in, so I'm pretty comfortable, surrounded by pillows and Barefoot Dreams blankets. From what I've seen, this a-- looks nice, lifted smaller. I'm so excited to be healed and to feel more comfortable in my skin. I've been vlogging, so check out my vlogs if you want more details. Love you guys so much."
"Clearly my meds are working," she captioned her post.
One day later, the influencer further reflected on her controversial decision to reverse the plastic surgery procedure.
"I would just like to state that the reason why I'm sharing my experience currently is because I wish I had someone that showed me the not-glamorized side of plastic surgery when I was younger, and I was 18 and I made this decision, that I have actually, for years, been trying to reduce and fix," she explained. "It's actually something that has made me more insecure and made me feel so inauthentic to me, as a human being."
Stassie continued, "This was a mistake I made super young, and I shared my experience now because I'm hoping that I can help anyone. At the end of the day, that's all I care about. I hope I can help someone from making a mistake that they'll regret. You definitely shouldn't change your body to follow a trend, which I literally said verbatim on my podcast."