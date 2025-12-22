Kylie Jenner's Best Friend Stassie Karanikolaou Stuns in Low-Rise Tiny Pink Bikini During Tropical Beach Vacation: Photos
Dec. 22 2025, Published 6:40 p.m. ET
Kylie Jenner's best friend Stassie Karanikolaou is bringing the summertime vibes in December.
Stassie Karanikolaou Showed Off Her Figure
“forever true @dippedinbluebikinis,” Karanikolaou, 28, captioned a carousel of sultry vacation photos posted on Saturday, December 20.
In the snaps, the influencer posed alongside crystal clear turquoise waters and a sandy beach, showing off her angles wearing only a tiny pink bikini. She rocked a fresh face during the beach outing, wearing her brown hair in loose waves.
Fans Reacted to Stassie Karanikolaou's Tiny Bikini
In another photo, Karanikolaou balanced a coconut atop her head while posing straight-on for the camera, flaunting her snatched waist and fierce curves.
“A mermaid on the seashore!” one adoring fan wrote in the comments section.
Another user added, “this bikini is everythingggggggg.”
“Wow what an incredible bod! That waist line looks amazing 🔥😍,” a third added.
Stassie Karanikolaou Is Embracing Her New Figure After Plastic Surgery
Karanikolaou is seemingly embracing her new silhouette months after revealing she underwent a procedure to reduce a BBL surgery she had done when she was younger.
"I wish I had someone that showed me the not-glamorized side of plastic surgery when I was younger," she told her TikTok followers in October. "And [I] made this decision that I've actually been, for years, trying to reduce and fix. It's actually something that has made me more insecure and made me feel so inauthentic."
She believes everyone should be free to do what they want with their bodies, adding, “I just feel like this was a mistake I made super young, and I shared my experience now because I'm hoping that I can help anyone."
Stassie Karanikolaou Confirmed BBL Surgery
Karanikolaou revealed in May that she opted for a fat transfer to achieve her fuller figure, choosing it over traditional implants.
"I think it's not a secret or something that I can physically hide at this point. Yes, I have a BBL. I moved fat around to my butt,” she told the listeners of her “Better Half” podcast, before admitting she “regrets” the procedure.
She continued, “I felt just the pressure of the world that we live in and the trend of the times. Do not surgically alter your body for a trend at a time because just know that the trend is only going to be relevant for a little bit."