Topless Kylie Jenner Wows in Black Robe: See the Hot Photos
Kylie Jenner wowed fans when she posted new pictures of herself only wearing a black robe.
Captioning the pics, “Having a really good hair day,” the mom-of-two showed off her chest under a satin robe that was tied loosely with a belt around her waist. Her hair and makeup were also flawlessly done for the selfies.
Kylie Jenner's Pics Were Praised
Fans immediately took to the comments section to praise the star, with one noting, “everyday is a good day for you queen.”
Others called her an “absolute beauty,” and gushed over how “gorgeous” she is. While the majority of comments were positive, there were some critics, with one person writing, “Having a really good hair day…. Because I have on 10 pounds of hair extensions and an incredible stylist who does it for me!”
Kylie Jenner Told All About Her B--- Job
The snaps come fresh on the heels of Jenner revealing the exact details of her b--- job.
This started when TikTok user Rachel Leary praised the reality star for having "the most perfect, natural b--- job ever."
"Help a girl out @Kylie Jenner,” she wrote, “I just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully.”
Jenner unabashedly responded, sharing the exact details of her procedure: “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! Garth Fisher!!! hope this helps lol."
Kylie Jenner Regretted Her B--- Job
During the Season 3 finale of The Karadshians in 2023, Jenner, who shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with ex Travis Scott, confirmed she had gotten her b----- done before she gave birth to her first child and said they were “still healing.”
Prior to going under the knife, she thought she had “beautiful b-----, natural t---, just gorgeous, perfect size, perfect everything” and shared she would “never” have gotten “them done to begin with” if she could go back in time. "But yeah, obviously I have a daughter too,” she shared. “I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19. I wish I could be her and do it all differently, because I wouldn’t touch anything.”
Terry Dubrow Criticized Kylie Jenner
After Jenner's comments made the rounds, famous plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow criticized her for being so open.
"Kylie Jenner’s recent admission about her b---- augmentation highlights an important and ongoing issue in aesthetic medicine and media influence,” he told OK!. “Two years ago, she openly expressed regret over having the procedure at 19, saying she already had ‘great b------’ and wished she hadn’t done it. Yet now, without acknowledging that previous regret or providing context, she’s named her surgeon and shared details in a way that can easily be misinterpreted as an enthusiastic endorsement.”
Due to her “massive following,” he noted this could send a “filtered and potentially dangerous message.”
"It divorces the procedure from the emotional complexity and consequences she herself has acknowledged,” he added. “Plastic surgery is not a casual trend or a one-size-fits-all solution; it’s a serious medical decision that deserves thought, maturity and context.”