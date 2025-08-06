Kylie Jenner Goes Braless as Her Nipples Poke Out of Black Top: Photos
Kylie Jenner forgot her bra at home.
The Kardashians star, 27, flashed her nipples in a scandalous black top on Tuesday, August 5.
Jenner donned a cropped black shirt that slipped off her shoulders as she posed outside a car. The star pulled down her leather leggings, flaunting her hourglass waist. She paired the sultry look with open-toe heels and a black crocodile bag that she stowed on her lap in the vehicle.
"Living my best life," she captioned the Instagram carousel, which also featured a mirror selfie of her showing off the same ensemble.
"As you should 😍🔥," her friend Yris Palmer wrote.
"Yes honey!!!!!!!!!!" Maguire Grace Amundsen added. "Mamacitaaaaaaa 🔥🔥🔥."
Kylie Jenner's Recent Racy Car Photos
Five days prior, Jenner once again posed in front of a car, this time, in risqué athleisure. The Kylie Cosmetics founder stripped down to a cleavage-baring pink sports bra and shorts from Alo while cuddling her dog outdoors. She snapped a selfie leaning against the window of the vehicle, allowing the sun to illuminate half her face.
"🌸 @alo," she captioned the photo dump, crediting the activewear company she frequently features from her wardrobe.
Kylie Jenner Speaks Spanish
The makeup mogul shocked fans when she published a video of herself practicing Spanish on Monday, August 4.
"Hi, my name is Kylie. My name is Kylie Jenner," she said with the help of makeup artist Ariel Tejada. "And this is my new KHY outfit."
Tejada fed her phrases to tell the camera, including, "I am awesome."
"You're the baddest b---- in the world," he hyped her up.
"Spanish lessons @makeupbyariel," she captioned her Instagram post.
Social media users praised Jenner for her language skills.
"Su español super s---!!! kylie you need to keep speaking some spanish!! 🙊👌🏻👏🏻," one person said.
"Very Latina mami 🔥," a second user exclaimed, while another inquired, "Wait she’s not Spanish?"
Kylie Jenner's Makeup Routine
When Jenner wasn't taking Spanish lessons from Tejada, she showed off her extensive makeup routine to her followers. Dressed in a low-cut black sports bra and leggings, she gave her daughter Stormi, 7, a squeeze before demonstrating her favorite products.
Kylie notably used an affordable Maybelline concealer, as well as several products from her own Kylie Cosmetics line. She painted her face with foundation, bronzer, an eyebrow pencil, light eyeshadow, eyeliner and mascara. The reality star finished off with lip liner, lip gloss and fake freckles on her nose.
"I <3 makeup," she captioned her post as Lana Del Rey’s "Say Yes To Heaven" played in the background.