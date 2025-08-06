Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner forgot her bra at home. The Kardashians star, 27, flashed her nipples in a scandalous black top on Tuesday, August 5.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner stunned in a monochromatic outfit.

Jenner donned a cropped black shirt that slipped off her shoulders as she posed outside a car. The star pulled down her leather leggings, flaunting her hourglass waist. She paired the sultry look with open-toe heels and a black crocodile bag that she stowed on her lap in the vehicle. "Living my best life," she captioned the Instagram carousel, which also featured a mirror selfie of her showing off the same ensemble. "As you should 😍🔥," her friend Yris Palmer wrote. "Yes honey!!!!!!!!!!" Maguire Grace Amundsen added. "Mamacitaaaaaaa 🔥🔥🔥."

Kylie Jenner's Recent Racy Car Photos

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner flashed her nipples in a billowy top.

Five days prior, Jenner once again posed in front of a car, this time, in risqué athleisure. The Kylie Cosmetics founder stripped down to a cleavage-baring pink sports bra and shorts from Alo while cuddling her dog outdoors. She snapped a selfie leaning against the window of the vehicle, allowing the sun to illuminate half her face. "🌸 @alo," she captioned the photo dump, crediting the activewear company she frequently features from her wardrobe.

Kylie Jenner Speaks Spanish

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner mugged for the camera from outside her car.

The makeup mogul shocked fans when she published a video of herself practicing Spanish on Monday, August 4. "Hi, my name is Kylie. My name is Kylie Jenner," she said with the help of makeup artist Ariel Tejada. "And this is my new KHY outfit." Tejada fed her phrases to tell the camera, including, "I am awesome." "You're the baddest b---- in the world," he hyped her up. "Spanish lessons @makeupbyariel," she captioned her Instagram post. Social media users praised Jenner for her language skills. "Su español super s---!!! kylie you need to keep speaking some spanish!! 🙊👌🏻👏🏻," one person said. "Very Latina mami 🔥," a second user exclaimed, while another inquired, "Wait she’s not Spanish?"

Kylie Jenner's Makeup Routine

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner snapped a selfie in the mirror before leaving her house.