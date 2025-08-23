or
Article continues below advertisement
Kylie Jenner Goes Braless and Shows Off Her Backside in Sultry Photos

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner looks good in anything!

Aug. 23 2025, Published 3:49 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

When doesn’t Kylie Jenner break the internet?

The 28-year-old shared new photos to her Instagram Story, where she posed braless in a white tank top. Jenner’s nipples poked through her garment as she snapped the full-length mirror selfie.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner Poses Braless

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The reality TV star wore True Religion jeans in her braless photo.

The KHY founder turned around for a photo of her backside in a pair of form-fitting, low-rise True Religion jeans. Jenner playfully teased her audience of 392 million Instagram followers by arching her back as she pulled her jeans down by the belt loop.

The reality TV star rocked her iconic dark locks in a fresh blowout and opted for minimal glam. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses, flip flops and a black leather bag.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Shut Down Split Rumors

Source: mega

The couple has been dating since early 2023.

Jenner’s provocative selfies aren’t the only reason she’s gained recent attention, either. On August 19, she and her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, shut down split rumors by posing for a photo with fans.

The couple walked into a coffee shop in Budapest when employees captured a picture with the duo. Chalamet is currently filming in the area for Dune: Part Three as he reprises his role as Paul Atreides.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet 'Miss Each Other'

Source: mega

Kylie Jenner is reportedly ready to marry the actor.

In April, it was rumored Jenner was ready to walk down the aisle to marry the Oscar nominee. “Kylie has her heart set on marrying Timothée. He’s become this prize that she has to capture,” an insider shared.

However, their conflicting schedules have halted any wedding plans. After they spent time together in Budapest, a source close to the couple revealed Jenner and the actor had not seen each other for “weeks” due to their busy schedules but confirmed they “FaceTime most days” and “miss each other.”

“Even though Kylie has a private jet, the flight is still 12 hours,” the source explained. “She’s a mom, and she works as well. She has a lot of responsibilities in L.A. Timothée’s schedule is grueling, with very little downtime.”

Caitlyn Jenner Approves of Timothée Chalamet

Source: mega

Caitlyn Jenner gushed over his daughter's happiness after meeting Timothée Chalamet.

As the couple continues to develop their romance, Jenner’s dad, Caitlyn Jenner, has given his daughter a stamp of approval for her “polite” boyfriend.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and A Complete Unknown star allegedly visited Caitlyn’s Malibu home earlier this year before a source commented on their encounter, detailing the former Olympian’s opinion of him.

“Timothée is naturally very charming; it’s no surprise Caitlyn is raving about him,” the insider spilled. “She’s telling everyone that Kylie has finally met her match, that he’s everything a parent could want for their daughter.”

