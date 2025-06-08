Kylie Jenner's Dad Caitlyn 'Raving Over' Her 'Charming' Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet: 'He's Everything a Parent Could Want'

"Timothée is naturally very charming, it’s no surprise Caitlyn is raving about him. She’s over the moon to be getting his time and attention, she’s taking it as a sign that Kylie is valuing her and making her a priority," an insider told an outlet.

The celeb couple allegedly visited the former Olympian's Malibu home a few weeks ago, and "she hasn't stopped talking about it since."

"She’s telling everyone that Kylie has finally met her match, that he’s everything a parent could want for their daughter," the source added.