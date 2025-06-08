Kylie Jenner's Dad Caitlyn 'Raving Over' Her 'Charming' Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet: 'He's Everything a Parent Could Want'
Timothée Chalamet has made quite the impression on Kylie Jenner's dad, Caitlyn.
The Dune star, 29, reportedly met his girlfriend's father and immediately won her over.
Timothée Chalamet Meets Caitlyn Jenner
"Timothée is naturally very charming, it’s no surprise Caitlyn is raving about him. She’s over the moon to be getting his time and attention, she’s taking it as a sign that Kylie is valuing her and making her a priority," an insider told an outlet.
The celeb couple allegedly visited the former Olympian's Malibu home a few weeks ago, and "she hasn't stopped talking about it since."
"She’s telling everyone that Kylie has finally met her match, that he’s everything a parent could want for their daughter," the source added.
Caitlyn, 75, thought the actor was "polite and well spoken" and welcomed him into her house with open arms.
"He’s intelligent, he’s funny, and so handsome, Caitlyn can’t say enough good things about the kid," the insider gushed.
Kylie's father was reportedly friendly toward all of her exes and will support his daughter, 27, no matter what.
"In Caitlyn’s eyes, Kylie can do no wrong," the source said. "If she gives someone the stamp of approval and deems them worthy of dating, then they must be great. That is how Caitlyn has always approached things, she was even welcoming to Tyga back when Kylie was with him."
What Does Kris Jenner Think of Timothée Chalamet?
Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, also loves Timothée and is allegedly excited to get involved in a future wedding.
"As far as Kris is concerned, Kylie and Timothée will have to play by her rules,” a second source noted about a potential wedding. “It’s a benefit to them as well as her."
The momager, 69, has publicity on her mind as a potential engagement lingers. She may turn the occasion into a "televised event," ensuring that there are "photos and video of the proposal" and "sponsors for the wedding and reception."
"Kris is very motivated by the bottom line and is looking at the year-end as the last opportunity to reach her earning goals. Everything is a work opportunity to her and is monetized to the full hilt, including Christmas itself," the insider added. "She watches the numbers like a hawk, and if anything isn’t up to her expectations, she jumps in and changes things to improve. It’s all very fluid and means all her employees, including her kids, have to be ready to jump when she says."