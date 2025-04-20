Kylie Jenner 'Has Her Heart Set on Marrying' Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, Source Claims: 'He’s Become This Prize That She Has to Capture'
Kylie Jenner is reportedly ready to take the next step with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.
A source close to the couple revealed the reality star, 27, is starting to take appropriate financial actions to prepare for a potential engagement to the actor, 29.
"Kylie has her heart set on marrying Timothée. He’s become this prize that she has to capture," an insider said.
But first, the brunette beauty's mother, Kris Jenner, wants to ensure a prenup is in place for her child, who is reportedly nearly a billionaire.
"Her mom is salivating and all for it, with one huge stipulation, she needs to protect her bank account," the source explained. "Timothée is obviously very rich by most people’s standards, but his net worth is a fraction of hers and Kris is very clear that has to be taken into consideration with an iron clad prenup."
The insider noted that the Kylie Cosmetics founder tends to be "extremely impulsive when it comes to her money," doling out gifts and vacations to her friends whenever she sees fit. However, Kris is worried that behavior will leave her bankrupt if her marriage goes south and is "reminding Kylie almost daily not to do anything rash."
"She’s by far the most generous out of all the girls, sometimes to the point of being reckless, at least as far as her mom’s concerned," the source said.
- Kylie Jenner 'Dying' to Whisk Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Away to 'Turks and Caicos': She Wants 'to Have Him All to Herself'
- Kylie Jenner 'Swears She's Never Been in Love Like This Before' Amid Timothée Chalamet Romance: 'They Connect in Every Way'
- Timothée Chalamet Will 'Support' Girlfriend Kylie Jenner If 'She Wants to Pursue Acting'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The momager fears that the couple will elope before a prenup is in place, so there is a "big rush" to get it created and signed. There is no ring yet, but the contract is being worked on so that "it will be ready the moment he does [propose]," the insider claimed.
On March 31, another insider confirmed both Kylie and Timothée — who began dating around April 2023 — "want to spend the rest of their lives together" and that an engagement is being discussed among their inner circle.
Kylie is reportedly expecting an extravagant proposal from the Call Me by Your Name leading man.
"That may sound a little shallow, but he’s mostly deferring to Kylie and her wishes on this front and he’s not going to blow it and fail to give her the engagement of her wildest dreams," the insider explained. "He just isn’t capable of fumbling the ball that way and he’s always playing to Kylie’s controlling instincts in order to make her happy."
Beyond the bells and whistles of a lavish engagement, the Kardashians star is "playing for keeps" and intends on making her relationship "official and permanent."
The sources spoke to Life & Style.