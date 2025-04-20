Kylie Jenner 'Has Her Heart Set on Marrying' Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, Source Claims: 'He’s Become This Prize That She Has to Capture'

"Kylie has her heart set on marrying Timothée. He’s become this prize that she has to capture," an insider said.

But first, the brunette beauty's mother, Kris Jenner, wants to ensure a prenup is in place for her child, who is reportedly nearly a billionaire.

"Her mom is salivating and all for it, with one huge stipulation, she needs to protect her bank account," the source explained. "Timothée is obviously very rich by most people’s standards, but his net worth is a fraction of hers and Kris is very clear that has to be taken into consideration with an iron clad prenup."