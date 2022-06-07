Kylie Jenner's Half-Brother Brandon Leaves Awkward Comment On Her 'Free The Nipple' Bikini Pic

He also labeled their relationship as "challenging" and "distant," but when he was in his late 20s, they reconnected.

HOW TO RECREATE THE KARDASHIAN KIDS' STYLE — GET THE LOOK

Last month, an Us Weekly insider revealed he and Brody have "no bad blood" with any of the Kardashian-Jenner family members — even though they don't spend much time together.

"Everyone has their own busy life. They live in the same town so they run into each other and sometimes even see each other at events. It’s not like they would ever avoid each other if they’re in the same room," explained the insider. "They’re not obviously as close as they were when Kendall and Kylie were younger, but that happens in life – people grow apart."