OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Kylie Jenner
PHOTOS

Kylie Jenner Cuddles Up to Her Mom Kris Jenner, Sister Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick During 'Family Sleepover': See the Rare Photos

Photo of Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner snuggled with her mom, sister and Scott Disick in an unexpected snapshot.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 8 2025, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

Kylie Jenner had an unexpected visitor in bed.

The reality star, 28, climbed under the sheets with her mom, Kris Jenner, her sister Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick on Sunday, December 7.

The trio was all smiles as Kylie snapped a selfie. Khloé wrapped an arm around Scott, while the Kylie Cosmetics founder leaned up against her mom.

Image of Scott Disick shares kids with Kourtney Kardashian.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Scott Disick shares kids with Kourtney Kardashian.

Kylie wore printed pajamas with Kris’ face on them, while Khloé sported an animal-print set from sister Kim Kardashian’s brand SKIMS. Scott stayed comfortable in a chocolate-brown pullover sweatshirt, paired with gray sweatpants.

In one photo, the group pretended to suck their thumbs as they burst into laughter.

“Family sleepover,” Kylie captioned the post.

Fans pointed out that Kourtney Kardashian was missing from the group shot.

“Scott is more of a family member that Kourtney is lol,” one person wrote, while over 79,000 others “liked” in agreement.

“Scott is the happiest about being included as part of the family, while Kourtney seems like she doesn’t want to be part of it,” another said.

Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Tension With Her Family

Image of Kourtney Kardashian bickered with her siblings on 'The Kardashians.'
Source: @kourtneykardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian bickered with her siblings on 'The Kardashians.'

Kourtney is rumored to have drama with her family members, including Khloé, who called her out during the Season 7 premiere of The Kardashians. The Poosh founder expressed how she was over wearing "corsets and heels" regularly and called dressing up "a waste of time.”

"That’s when I feel my best and coolest — when it’s not try too hard and I’m comfortable," she maintained.

“So you’re never going to wear dresses and heels again? … So are you shaming me for doing it?” the Good American co-founder asked.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

Image of Khloé Kardashian criticized her sister Kourtney on a recent 'Kardashians' episode.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian criticized her sister Kourtney on a recent 'Kardashians' episode.

Khloé noted that “Kourtney never has anything nice to say these days.”

“I feel like she doesn’t want to be judged but all she does is judge other people,” she said, then added, “If you don’t like what we’re wearing, if you don’t like how we look, that’s OK.”

Kim agreed with her younger sister and thought Kourtney was being “passive-agressive.” However, the wellness founder stood by her comments and called her siblings “defensive.”

Image of Kourtney Kardashian was absent from the 'family sleepover.'
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian was absent from the 'family sleepover.'

Khloé explicitly admitted that her relationship with Kourtney has suffered during a 2018 episode of their reality show.

"Kourtney and I have a really special bond, [but] I haven't felt that from her in the past couple months and that's been frustrating for me," she said. "I do feel a major disconnect between her and I specifically, and I would like to understand what that is."

Kim directly addressed Kourtney, asserting, "You're preaching that you just want this zen life and that you're so positive and you don't want to fight, but then most of the time you're arguing about stuff that's like, 'Again?'"

