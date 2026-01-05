Jenna Bush Hager Believes Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s Relationship Is 'Serious' After He Gushed Over His 'Partner' During 2026 Critics Choice Awards
Jan. 5 2026, Published 5:28 p.m. ET
Jenna Bush Hager thinks Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are in it for the long run.
During the Monday, January 5, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 44, gushed over the couple’s partnership.
Bush Hager was in awe of Chalamet’s Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech on Sunday, January 4, where he thanked his “partner” and expressed his love.
Chalamet, 30, took home the award for Best Actor at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards but not before crediting his woman.
“Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Chalamet said on stage, while Jenner mouthed to him, “I love you.”
“It’s so sweet…they’re going the distance. There’s something about the word ‘partner’ that solidifies it. It’s above girlfriend. He didn’t say ‘my girlfriend,’” Bush Hager noted.
Guest co-host Matt Rogers agreed that the word “partner” is “so serious.”
Kylie Jenner Showed a 'Lack of Self-Confidence' Alongside Timothée Chalamet at Critics Choice Awards
However, according to body language expert Judi James, the makeup mogul, 28, may not have been very comfortable during the awards ceremony.
"Kylie look[ed] less assured behind him,” James told an outlet. “Her anxiety is hinted at from the constant and unnecessary-looking auto-contact checking and self-preening rituals as she touches at her hair several times. The most powerful tell of a lack of self-confidence comes as she seems to place her thumbnail against her teeth in a self-comfort gesture."
James also pointed out Jenner’s “needy looking ritual" by "pulling [Timothée's] arm into her body and clasping his hand and his arm with both of her hands to signal closeness and ownership."
Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Headed for an Engagement?
Last April, an insider revealed that the duo has their sights on a future engagement.
"Kylie has her heart set on marrying Timothée. He’s become this prize that she has to capture," the source said.
However, the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s mother, Kris Jenner, reportedly has some rules that need to be set first.
"Her mom is salivating and all for it, with one huge stipulation, she needs to protect her bank account," the insider explained. "Timothée is obviously very rich by most people’s standards, but his net worth is a fraction of hers and Kris is very clear that has to be taken into consideration with an iron clad prenup."
The source added that Kylie could be "extremely impulsive when it comes to her money," and Kris reminds her “daily not to do anything rash."
On March 31, 2025, another insider confirmed that the couple "want[s] to spend the rest of their lives together.”