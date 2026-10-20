Kylie Jenner Goes Makeup-Free in Rare Glimpse of Her Nighttime Skincare Routine: Watch

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Kylie Jenner is giving fans a rare glimpse of her nighttime beauty routine! The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 29, showed off her fresh-faced look in a new Instagram video as she removed her makeup and got ready to call it a night.

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Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM Kylie Jenner traded her signature glamorous appearance for a more relaxed look.

"grwm for bed <3," Jenner captioned the clip. The beauty mogul traded her signature glamorous look for something more relaxed.

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Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Makeup-Free Face

Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM The reality star began her nighttime skincare routine.

With her hair pulled away from her face, The Kardashians star began removing her makeup using Pond's Cold Cream, a longtime drugstore beauty staple. After taking off her glam, Jenner continued cleansing her skin with the Sofie Pavitt cleanser. Among the products featured were the Celimax Vita-A Retinal 0.1% Shot Booster Treatment and Dieux's Air Angel Peptide Plumping Gel Cream. She also incorporated a hand treatment into her routine before finishing with a lip conditioner from her own Kylie Cosmetics line.

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Kylie Jenner Previously Opened Up About Wearing Less Makeup

Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM The beauty mogul shared her approach to beauty has changed over the years.

Jenner's latest video follows her earlier discussion of how her approach to beauty has changed over the years. During an April 2023 appearance on Vogue's Beauty Secrets series, the reality star explained that she had started embracing a softer makeup aesthetic. "I've changed my look a lot," she shared. "I think that I'm into the more natural skin." The cosmetics mogul also revealed that she had simplified her daily routine. "I wear a lot less, but I've accomplished the same snatched look," Jenner explained.

Kylie Jenner Has Been Embracing Her Natural Beauty

Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM Kylie Jenner shared how motherhood has shaped her relationship with beauty.