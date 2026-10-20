Kylie Jenner Goes Makeup-Free in Rare Glimpse of Her Nighttime Skincare Routine: Watch
Oct. 20 2026, Published 6:50 a.m. ET
Kylie Jenner is giving fans a rare glimpse of her nighttime beauty routine!
The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 29, showed off her fresh-faced look in a new Instagram video as she removed her makeup and got ready to call it a night.
"grwm for bed <3," Jenner captioned the clip.
The beauty mogul traded her signature glamorous look for something more relaxed.
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Makeup-Free Face
With her hair pulled away from her face, The Kardashians star began removing her makeup using Pond's Cold Cream, a longtime drugstore beauty staple.
After taking off her glam, Jenner continued cleansing her skin with the Sofie Pavitt cleanser.
Among the products featured were the Celimax Vita-A Retinal 0.1% Shot Booster Treatment and Dieux's Air Angel Peptide Plumping Gel Cream. She also incorporated a hand treatment into her routine before finishing with a lip conditioner from her own Kylie Cosmetics line.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kylie Jenner Previously Opened Up About Wearing Less Makeup
Jenner's latest video follows her earlier discussion of how her approach to beauty has changed over the years.
During an April 2023 appearance on Vogue's Beauty Secrets series, the reality star explained that she had started embracing a softer makeup aesthetic.
"I've changed my look a lot," she shared. "I think that I'm into the more natural skin."
The cosmetics mogul also revealed that she had simplified her daily routine.
"I wear a lot less, but I've accomplished the same snatched look," Jenner explained.
Kylie Jenner Has Been Embracing Her Natural Beauty
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has also said motherhood has shaped her relationship with beauty.
Jenner shares daughter Stormi, 8, and son Aire, 4, with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.
During an October 2023 interview with WSJ. Magazine, Jenner explained how raising her daughter, Stormi, changed her perspective on beauty standards.
"My daughter has totally taught me a lot more about myself, and seeing myself in her has changed everything," Jenner told the publication.
"I've had so much growth and am just embracing natural beauty," she continued.
The reality star also emphasized the importance of encouraging Stormi to feel confident in her appearance.
"I'm teaching her about mistakes that I made and making sure she knows she's just perfect exactly how she is," Jenner explained.
Jenner has previously received attention for her changing makeup preferences, with some followers praising her softer looks.
With her latest nighttime skincare video, the beauty mogul continued embracing a more natural side of herself, giving fans a glimpse of her life beyond the glamorous makeup looks she's become known for.