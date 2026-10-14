NEWS Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Figure in Baby Pink Lingerie and Matching Wig for Holiday-Themed Makeup Kit: Photos Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner showed off her figure in baby pink lingerie for her new holiday campaign. Taylor Camp Oct. 14 2026, Updated 6:10 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kylie Jenner is getting into the holiday spirit, and she's bringing plenty of pink. The 29-year-old beauty mogul showed off her figure in baby pink lingerie and a matching wig while promoting Kylie Cosmetics' new Winter Kissed holiday collection. Jenner unveiled the festive makeup lineup in an Instagram post on Tuesday, October 13, sharing a glamorous campaign photo alongside a look at the limited-edition products.

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Kylie Jenner Sizzles in Baby Pink Lingerie and Matching Wig

Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM Kylie Jenner wore a pastel pink Santa hat and matching wig.

The Kardashians star embraced a winter wonderland aesthetic for the campaign, sporting a long, straight pastel pink wig and a matching knit Santa hat. Jenner appeared to wear a barely-there pink lingerie top featuring thin straps. She completed the look with dramatic rosy cheeks, shimmering pink eyeshadow, long lashes and a glossy nude lip. In the sultry promotional photo, Jenner held a lip gloss applicator to her pout while looking downward, showing off the collection's soft pink makeup palette. Her coordinating pink manicure added another feminine touch to the monochromatic ensemble.

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Kylie Jenner Unveils Her Winter Kissed Holiday Collection

Source: MEGA Kylie Cosmetics' Winter Kissed collection features four products.

"Meet our NEW winter kissed holiday collection," Jenner wrote in the Instagram caption. The cosmetics founder explained that the limited-edition lineup was inspired by one of her brand's most recognizable products. "This limited-edition collection inspired by the iconic blush that started it all. Four best-selling formulas, reimagined in the signature winter kissed pink," she continued. The collection includes a Winter Kissed eyeshadow palette, lip and cheek glow balm, matte lip kit and Supple Kiss Lip Glaze. The packaging features pink snowflakes, frosted details and playful winter illustrations, including a snowman and a Santa-inspired character.

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Kylie Jenner Reveals When Fans Can Shop the Collection

Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM Kylie Jenner announced the limited-edition holiday collection will launch online October 21.

Jenner also announced when beauty lovers can get their hands on the new products. The Winter Kissed collection will launch on KylieCosmetics.com on October 21 before arriving at Ulta Beauty on October 25. The Instagram announcement quickly attracted attention, receiving more than 541,000 likes. One follower joked, "Holiday collection in 2026?! This is a recession indicator that I'm here for." The playful comment reflected excitement surrounding the nostalgic, pink-themed holiday release.

Kylie Jenner Continues Expanding Her Beauty Empire

Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM Kylie Jenner has built Kylie Cosmetics into a major beauty brand.