Kylie Jenner Fans Believe 'Something's Really Different' About Her 'Changed' Face: 'Looks Much More Natural'

"My daughter has totally taught me a lot more about myself, and seeing myself in her has changed everything. I’ve had so much growth and am just embracing natural beauty," Jenner explained during a recent interview of her and Travis Scott's eldest child. "I’m teaching her about mistakes that I made and making sure she knows she’s just perfect exactly how she is."

"I’ve never touched my face, but just even getting my b------ done when I was 19 and getting pregnant soon after, not obviously planning to be pregnant at 19. And I was never insecure about myself," Jenner — who also shares her 1-year-old son, Aire, with Scott — shared, which only angered a majority of her fans who are certain she has cosmetically-enhanced her facial features.

She concluded: "I actually was always super confident and loved my body. I was just having fun. I was influenced by amazing b---- and was like, that’s what I wanted to do, and had fun with it."