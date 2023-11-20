Kylie Jenner Fans Believe 'Something's Really Different' About Her 'Changed' Face: 'Looks Much More Natural'
Kylie Jenner has always been stunning — but fans are dying to know what's been giving her that extra glow!
The 26-year-old showed off her "quick everyday makeup" routine via a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, November 19.
In the short clip, Jenner went step-by-step, using different products from her brand Kylie Cosmetics — including a concealer, concealer brush, brush, glow balm and lip butter balm — to create the perfect natural glam.
The mom-of-two even sported her natural brunette waves for the upload, as her black bra peeked out from underneath a tan-colored cropped tank top.
Aside from the video receiving more than 2.7 million likes, fans flooded the comments section of the post to compliment Jenner's flawless features.
"She looks so good, I bet when she winks it makes that 'ding' sound," one admirer gushed, as another added, "her face looks much more natural lately. Beautiful!"
- Kylie Jenner Shuts Down 'Misconception' That She's Had 'So Much Surgery On Her Face': 'I Always Thought I Was Cute'
- 'Can These People Stop Lying?': Kylie Jenner Trolled After Insisting She's 'Never Touched Her Face' With Plastic Surgery
- Kylie Jenner Shows Off Stunning Figure After Months Of Hiding Postpartum Body During 'Difficult' Mental Health Battle
"I swear woman. You are getting more gorgeous each passing day," a third supporter sweetly stated, while a fourth noted, "I just love this new Kylie! She is happy, she’s in peace with herself, she is glowing and she’s being loved the right way!!👏🏽."
Of course, a few haters were filtered into fans' uplifting thoughts, with one person asking, "is it just me who thinks her face is changed?" and another insisting, "something's really different about Kylie."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I don’t like her new face 😢," a third critic complained, as a fourth ridiculed: "Cracks me up. She sells a makeup line but doesn't have a clue on how to apply it. Thank god for her makeup artist 👩🎨."
The mostly positive reaction to Jenner's seemingly different facial appearance comes after the makeup mogul opened up about how much her daughter, Stormi, 5, has encouraged her to want to love her true self, as OK! previously reported.
"My daughter has totally taught me a lot more about myself, and seeing myself in her has changed everything. I’ve had so much growth and am just embracing natural beauty," Jenner explained during a recent interview of her and Travis Scott's eldest child. "I’m teaching her about mistakes that I made and making sure she knows she’s just perfect exactly how she is."
"I’ve never touched my face, but just even getting my b------ done when I was 19 and getting pregnant soon after, not obviously planning to be pregnant at 19. And I was never insecure about myself," Jenner — who also shares her 1-year-old son, Aire, with Scott — shared, which only angered a majority of her fans who are certain she has cosmetically-enhanced her facial features.
She concluded: "I actually was always super confident and loved my body. I was just having fun. I was influenced by amazing b---- and was like, that’s what I wanted to do, and had fun with it."