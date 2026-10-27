CELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS Kylie Jenner Flaunts Enviable Cleavage in Low-Cut Top While Showing Off Her Own Clothing Line: Photo Source: mega;@kyliejenner/instagram Kylie Jenner posed for a mirror selfie in her newest Khy drop. Olivia Callanan Oct. 27 2026, Updated 1:40 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kylie Jenner turned heads once again as she showed off her assets while promoting her clothing line. The Khy founder took to her Instagram on Monday, October 26, in a daring low-cut top to give her fans a glimpse of her newest collection, which dropped on October 27.

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Source: @kyliejenner/instagram Kylie Jenner had her cleavage on full display in the strapless black top.

Jenner showed off her assets in a sizzling mirror selfie as she modeled the upcoming launch, which is inspired by her hometown of Los Angeles. For the photo, the mother-of-two wore a figure-hugging strapless black top that accentuated her enviable cleavage and slim stomach, completing the ensemble with a matching pair of black leggings and a black bra. She wore her dark hair down and kept her makeup simple as she pouted her lips for the steamy snap.

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Kylie Jenner's Fans Gushed Over the New Drop

Source: kyliejenner/instagram One follower told Kylie Jenner, 'the entire line is gorgeous.'

That same day, Jenner also shared a video on her feed talking about the latest drop, Khy After Dark, calling it "fab, chic and cozy." The beauty mogul's fans were obsessed as they ran to the comments section to rave over the line. "I'm obsessed with your fashion sense!" wrote one social media user. Another gushed, "The entire line is gorgeous," as a third chimed in, "I want it all! Sooo f------ cute." "This collection is too good," wrote a fourth. A fifth admirer commented, "Great I’m going broke buying them all."

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Kylie Jenner Announced the Collection on October 24

Source: MEGA Khy After Dark is inspired by the city of Los Angeles.

Jenner also shared a separate post on October 24 to announce the drop, sharing it's "inspired by the city i call home. late nights in LA and that feeling of getting dressed up with nowhere in particular to go." "I wanted this collection to capture that energy. effortless and made for nights that turn into mornings," she added.

'My Style Is Always Evolving'

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner rebranded the company in 2026.