Kylie Jenner Flaunts Enviable Cleavage in Low-Cut Top While Showing Off Her Own Clothing Line: Photo
Oct. 27 2026, Updated 1:40 p.m. ET
Kylie Jenner turned heads once again as she showed off her assets while promoting her clothing line.
The Khy founder took to her Instagram on Monday, October 26, in a daring low-cut top to give her fans a glimpse of her newest collection, which dropped on October 27.
Jenner showed off her assets in a sizzling mirror selfie as she modeled the upcoming launch, which is inspired by her hometown of Los Angeles.
For the photo, the mother-of-two wore a figure-hugging strapless black top that accentuated her enviable cleavage and slim stomach, completing the ensemble with a matching pair of black leggings and a black bra.
She wore her dark hair down and kept her makeup simple as she pouted her lips for the steamy snap.
Kylie Jenner's Fans Gushed Over the New Drop
That same day, Jenner also shared a video on her feed talking about the latest drop, Khy After Dark, calling it "fab, chic and cozy."
The beauty mogul's fans were obsessed as they ran to the comments section to rave over the line.
"I'm obsessed with your fashion sense!" wrote one social media user.
Another gushed, "The entire line is gorgeous," as a third chimed in, "I want it all! Sooo f------ cute."
"This collection is too good," wrote a fourth.
A fifth admirer commented, "Great I’m going broke buying them all."
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Kylie Jenner Announced the Collection on October 24
Jenner also shared a separate post on October 24 to announce the drop, sharing it's "inspired by the city i call home. late nights in LA and that feeling of getting dressed up with nowhere in particular to go."
"I wanted this collection to capture that energy. effortless and made for nights that turn into mornings," she added.
'My Style Is Always Evolving'
The Kardashians star launched the brand in 2023 and announced an overhaul of the company in 2026.
In April of this year, it was confirmed Jenner was "refreshing" the fashion label with a new business model, design language and website.
Jenner shared, "The starting point was, what is Khy in a physical place? And there was nothing that came to the top of my head. So we started to think, what are we? What are our colors? And we started from there."
"My style is always evolving. I think everything is a learning process," she explained. "I loved all our collaborations; I loved having the opportunity to work with some of my favorite designers. But I want Khy to feel permanent versus trend-based. I want to really define who we are."
She added, "I’d love to see our world grow and thrive. I want my [customers] to be happy. I wanted timeless pieces that people can go back to. That’s the goal."