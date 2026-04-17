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Kylie Jenner Goes Topless in Revealing New Campaign Photo

Photo of Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner went completely topless in a racy photoshoot for her brand KHY.

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April 17 2026, Updated 6:25 p.m. ET

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Kylie Jenner ditched her clothing in a shocking new snapshot.

The reality star, 28, went completely topless in a revealing campaign for her fashion brand, KHY, published on Friday, April 17.

Jenner sat on the floor and hugged her knees into her chest, donning beige jeans with studded silver accents along the side of the leg. She wore minimal makeup and sported a fresh blow-out as she mugged for the camera.

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Image of Kylie Jenner posed topless for KHY.
Source: @khy/instagram

Kylie Jenner posed topless for KHY.

KHY revealed the new clothing will drop on April 28 on the brand’s website.

“An elevated take on your everyday basics. made almost entirely in los angeles.. where i’m from, and where our team is based. finished with hand-studded embellishment, each detail placed with intention. with love, ky,” the company’s social media post read.

Jenner commented a “🥲” emoji.

Fans noticed how the fashion mogul bore a striking resemblance to her sister Kourtney Kardashian in the new campaign.

“You look like so much like Kourtney here xx,” one person wrote on Instagram, while another agreed, “omg I was about to say that.”

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Kylie Jenner Wears Racy Outfit to Coachella

Image of Kylie Jenner recently attended Coachella with her sister Kendall.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner recently attended Coachella with her sister Kendall.

Just a few days prior, Jenner stripped down to a vintage Chanel sheer, lace crop top during a wild Coachella weekend alongside her sister Kendall Jenner. The duo happily supported best friend Hailey Bieber’s husband, Justin Bieber, during his festival performance. The musician covered some of his most popular songs from over the years, including “Baby,” “Never Say Never” and “Confident.”

Kylie was also joined in the Indio, Calif., desert by her boyfriend of three years, Timothée Chalamet.

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Caitlyn Jenner Approves of Kylie Jenner's Relationship

Image of Caitlyn Jenner gushed over Kylie Jenner's boyfriend.
Source: MEGA

Caitlyn Jenner gushed over Kylie Jenner's boyfriend.

Caitlyn Jenner recently gave her stamp of approval as the entrepreneur’s relationship with the Dune star continues to heat up.

“Timothée is a really nice guy. I haven’t spent a lot of time with him because they’re always doing stuff, but I have spent some time with him, and I’m honestly happy for both of them,” the former Olympian expressed on the Tuesday, April 7, episode of the “Tomi Lahren Is Fearless” podcast. “Timothée’s a great kid. As a parent, I would love to see it continue. I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future, but she’s in a really good place with Timothée, and it’s been quite a ride for her.”

Image of Kylie Jenner has been dating Timothée Chalamet for three years.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner has been dating Timothée Chalamet for three years.

She added, “First of all, I told both Kendall and Kylie. I said, ‘Girls, it’s gonna be tough finding somebody that you can really love and share your life with.’ You kind of need somebody on your scale and where you’re at.”

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