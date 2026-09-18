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Kylie Jenner Flaunts Cleavage and Hourglass Figure in Tiny Sports Bra for Sizzling Hot Gym Photos

Image of Kylie Jenner went to the ALO gym in Los Angeles.
Source: MEGA; @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM

Kylie Jenner went to the ALO gym in Los Angeles.

Sept. 18 2026, Published 1:34 p.m. ET

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Kylie Jenner showed off her workout-ready style!

The 29-year-old flaunted her enviable cleavage and chiseled abs in a gray halter-neck sports bra as she posed for a series of stunning snaps shared via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 15.

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Image of Kylie Jenner showed off her cleavage and slim waist in a tiny gray sports bra.
Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM

Kylie Jenner showed off her cleavage and slim waist in a tiny gray sports bra.

Jenner put her hourglass figure on full display in the tiny sports bra and a pair of low-rise, black flared yoga pants as she worked out at the ALO gym in Los Angeles.

Leaving her luscious locks down in loose waves, she accessorized her look with a dainty gold waist chain.

A day later, on September 16, the Khy founder uploaded a few additional photos to her Instagram, where she was seen standing outside of her vehicle in the flattering fit as she carried a rare burgundy Hermés Birkin with silver hardware.

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Kylie Jenner Was the Face of an ALO Campaign

Image of The campaign was centered around 'wellness beyond the spotlight.'
Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM

The campaign was centered around 'wellness beyond the spotlight.'

Last month, ALO, a fashion and lifestyle brand, announced Jenner as the face of one of its collections, designed to celebrate "wellness beyond the spotlight."

The campaign showed the mother-of-two in the brand's Pink Marshmallow colorway, which dropped Thursday, August 13.

"Some of the most meaningful parts of my life happen when no one's watching," Jenner said in a press release for the campaign. "Those moments of stillness are what help me feel grounded and present, and I've learned to protect them. That's what I love about this campaign — it reminds us that taking care of yourself starts with making space for the things that are yours alone."

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'Kylie Has Been Part of the ALO Community for Years'

Image of Kylie Jenner admitted feeling 'most like' herself 'in the quiet.'
Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM

Kylie Jenner admitted feeling 'most like' herself 'in the quiet.'

In a short campaign video shared on Instagram, the reality star added in a voiceover: "I feel most like myself in the quiet."

"Kylie has been part of the ALO community for years, and we’ve always admired her distinctive sense of confidence and individuality," said ALO’s Executive VP of Marketing and Creative, Summer Nacewicz. "What makes this campaign so meaningful is that it reveals a side of Kylie beyond the public image. Together, we wanted to celebrate the everyday moments where wellness begins — the ones that allow us to reconnect with ourselves."

Season 8 of 'The Kardashians' Premieres October 8

Image of Season 8 of 'The Kardashians' will show a 'new chapter' for the family.
Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM

Season 8 of 'The Kardashians' will show a 'new chapter' for the family.

The post comes as Jenner and her famous family are preparing for the Season 8 premiere of their reality TV show The Kardashians.

The newest season, which drops October 8 on Hulu, promises to highlight a "new chapter" for the brood.

"This season is all about love, reinvention and what comes next. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie balance empire-building with something far more personal, from unexpected sparks and new relationships to healing old wounds and embracing independence," the synopsis shared. "As the family steps into this new era, they’ll discover that love, whether it’s self-love, family or something new, might be the most powerful journey of all."

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