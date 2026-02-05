Kylie Jenner Nearly Suffers a Nip Slip in Crazy Outfit: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner had people doing a double-take after stepping out in a jaw-dropping outfit that almost led to a major wardrobe malfunction. The Kylie Cosmetics founder sparked buzz while promoting her brand’s latest release, showing off a bold strapless look crafted entirely from deep red pomegranate seeds. The daring top clung to her curves and dipped low across her chest, putting her cleavage on full display as she moved around during the shoot.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kyliecosmetics/Instagram Kylie Jenner promoted a new Kylie Cosmetics launch.

Article continues below advertisement

In the video shared on Instagram, Jenner posed with a bowl of pomegranate seeds, lifting a spoon toward the camera while subtly shifting her stance. As she moved, the barely-there top looked like it was struggling to stay put, leaving fans convinced she was seconds away from a nip slip.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

“our award-winning lip butter is now available in a NEW pomegranate scent and shade ❤️ swipe on for juicy hydration, sheer red color, and a glossy finish 👄 available now at kyliecosmetics.com and @ultabeauty!” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenner balanced the bold outfit with a sleek beauty look. She wore her dark hair pulled back into a tight bun and kept her makeup soft and polished, opting for glossy lips and rosy cheeks. The simple glam allowed the unconventional outfit to steal the spotlight.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kyliecosmetics/Instagram The reality star wore an outfit made of pomegranate seeds.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans quickly took over the comments section, praising the reality star’s confidence and creativity. “You are so adorable 😍,” one fan wrote. Another added, “I know pomegranates are your fave your always eating them ❤️ this is too cute! 🥰 love it can’t wait to try!” “I love how they designed the fruit on it that is super cute🫶🏾,” a third chimed in. “I didn’t even know those were pomegranate seeds, all I see is b----- 😂,” a fourth joked.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The post comes shortly after the 28-year-old pushed fashion boundaries once again in new Instagram photos shared on Tuesday, February 4. At the time, she wore tiny micro shorts and a plunging white tank while promoting her acting debut in Charli XCX’s mockumentary, The Moment. For that shoot, the Kylie Cosmetics boss rocked her signature full-glam makeup look, with her long brunette hair styled in loose waves cascading down her back.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner fans were nervous about her having a nip slip.

Article continues below advertisement

One sultry snap showed Jenner posing from the side as she arched her back and played with her hair, highlighting her curves. Fans were quick to gush over the new photo dump. "You’re so hot," one admirer commented, while another wrote, "Oh that’s KING KYLIE !!!!" "Girrl, you are the girll 🙌🔥🔥🔥," a third declared.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner recently made her acting debut.

Article continues below advertisement

The Moment is based on an original concept by the “Brat” singer, 33, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, and marks Jenner’s official acting debut. "A rising pop star navigates the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut," the film’s synopsis reads.