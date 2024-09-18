Kylie Jenner, 27, Shows Off Makeup-Free Look as She Flaunts Her Toned Abs: Photos

"Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there," a source claimed as to why the lovebirds have not made a public appearance since. "His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent — not on who he is or isn’t dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie."

Though Kardashian may be envious of their privacy, she and the rest of the brood approve of Jenner’s relationship.