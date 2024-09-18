or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoPHOTOS

Kylie Jenner, 27, Shows Off Makeup-Free Look as She Flaunts Her Toned Abs: Photos

Photo of Kylie Jenner.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner shared a sultry selfie in a black workout set and a bright yellow hoodie.

By:

Sept. 18 2024, Published 3:23 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kylie Jenner never fails to serve a look for her millions of followers!

On Tuesday, September 17, The Kardashians star, 27, posted a makeup-free selfie, where she showed off her toned body.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner shows off makeup free look flaunts toned abs photos
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner showed off her toned figure in a makeup-free mirror selfie.

In the selfie, the mother-of-two — who shares daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott — wore a black two-piece workout set and a bright yellow hoodie, which displayed the brunette beauty’s killer abs. Jenner was bare-faced and had her hair up in a bun.

On top of the stunning still, Jenner — who has been romantically linked to actor Timothée Chalamet since April 2023 — uploaded au natural snaps with bestie Stassie Karanikolaou.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister’s recent social media updates came after an insider dished on how sibling Kim Kardashian has been jealous of how private Jenner has kept her love life.

"They’ve tried to put differences aside, but things keep coming up, especially for Kim who really resents that Kylie gets away with keeping her personal life so private and still somehow manages to stay in their mom’s good books," they spilled of the makeup mogul and the Skims founder.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner shows off makeup free look flaunts toned abs photos
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner also shared a makeup-free selfie with her bestie Stassie Karanikolaou.

Article continues below advertisement

"For years, Kim’s been under pressure to lay every detail of her life bare for the good of the show and family," the insider explained, noting how Jenner has not been expected to do the same.

Despite the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the Call Me By Your Name alum mostly keeping their romance under wraps, they did attend the 2024 Golden Globes together in January.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner shows off makeup free look flaunts toned abs photos
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there," a source claimed as to why the lovebirds have not made a public appearance since. "His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent — not on who he is or isn’t dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie."

Though Kardashian may be envious of their privacy, she and the rest of the brood approve of Jenner’s relationship.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner shows off makeup free look flaunts toned abs photos
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner shares daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott.

Article continues below advertisement

"She’s never been in love like this before," a source stated. “Her family loves him. He’s so discreet and always has her back. He’s very much a gentleman and everything that Kylie deserves.”

Regardless of the fact Jenner is a mother-of-two, she is all in for Chalamet.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

“Kylie and Timothée are very serious about each other,” another insider shared. "This isn’t some fling. They have genuine feelings for each other. Kylie thinks Timothée would make a great dad and has even asked him about starting a family together."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.