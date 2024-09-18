Kylie Jenner, 27, Shows Off Makeup-Free Look as She Flaunts Her Toned Abs: Photos
Kylie Jenner never fails to serve a look for her millions of followers!
On Tuesday, September 17, The Kardashians star, 27, posted a makeup-free selfie, where she showed off her toned body.
In the selfie, the mother-of-two — who shares daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott — wore a black two-piece workout set and a bright yellow hoodie, which displayed the brunette beauty’s killer abs. Jenner was bare-faced and had her hair up in a bun.
On top of the stunning still, Jenner — who has been romantically linked to actor Timothée Chalamet since April 2023 — uploaded au natural snaps with bestie Stassie Karanikolaou.
As OK! previously reported, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister’s recent social media updates came after an insider dished on how sibling Kim Kardashian has been jealous of how private Jenner has kept her love life.
"They’ve tried to put differences aside, but things keep coming up, especially for Kim who really resents that Kylie gets away with keeping her personal life so private and still somehow manages to stay in their mom’s good books," they spilled of the makeup mogul and the Skims founder.
"For years, Kim’s been under pressure to lay every detail of her life bare for the good of the show and family," the insider explained, noting how Jenner has not been expected to do the same.
Despite the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the Call Me By Your Name alum mostly keeping their romance under wraps, they did attend the 2024 Golden Globes together in January.
"Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there," a source claimed as to why the lovebirds have not made a public appearance since. "His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent — not on who he is or isn’t dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie."
Though Kardashian may be envious of their privacy, she and the rest of the brood approve of Jenner’s relationship.
"She’s never been in love like this before," a source stated. “Her family loves him. He’s so discreet and always has her back. He’s very much a gentleman and everything that Kylie deserves.”
Regardless of the fact Jenner is a mother-of-two, she is all in for Chalamet.
“Kylie and Timothée are very serious about each other,” another insider shared. "This isn’t some fling. They have genuine feelings for each other. Kylie thinks Timothée would make a great dad and has even asked him about starting a family together."