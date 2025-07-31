July 31 2025, Published 10:03 a.m. ET

Kylie Jenner flaunted her cleavage in a tight red top while filming a makeup tutorial.

Sitting inside a car, Jenner casually applied her makeup like a total pro, flaunting her flawless skin and signature pout without breaking a sweat.

The 28-year-old beauty mogul dropped a steamy “Get Ready With Me” video, where she rocked a tight red Miu Miu tube top that showed off plenty of cleavage.

The clip was set to none other than her BFF Hailey Bieber ’s husband Justin Bieber ’s dreamy new song “Daisies,” adding to the soft glam vibe.

In her caption, she hyped up the products she used, writing, “🤍🚗 @kyliecosmetics @ultabeauty 🤍 ‘kylie’ plumping lip liner 🤍 ‘special energy’ plumping powder matte lip 🤍 ‘summer sorbet’ hybrid blush 💕💕 🤍 cosmic 2.0.”

The Khy founder wore a tight red tube top that showed off her cleavage.

She finished the look with a few spritzes of her Kylie Cosmetics Cosmic 2.0 perfume.

Naturally, the comments section was full of love.

“OMG OMG ! UR ALWAYS THE PRETTIEST!!!! LOVE UUUU! 🤭🩷,” one fan gushed, while another wrote, “She’s an icon 😍😍😍😍.”

“She’s even more beautiful in red❤️,” a third added.

A fourth chimed in, “She is so pretty 💕✨.”

“She can't be more perfect😍✨,” someone else exclaimed.