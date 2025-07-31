Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Cleavage in Tight Red Top While Doing Makeup Tutorial: Watch
Kylie Jenner turned her car into a glam room!
The 28-year-old beauty mogul dropped a steamy “Get Ready With Me” video, where she rocked a tight red Miu Miu tube top that showed off plenty of cleavage.
Sitting inside a car, Jenner casually applied her makeup like a total pro, flaunting her flawless skin and signature pout without breaking a sweat.
The clip was set to none other than her BFF Hailey Bieber’s husband Justin Bieber’s dreamy new song “Daisies,” adding to the soft glam vibe.
In her caption, she hyped up the products she used, writing, “🤍🚗 @kyliecosmetics @ultabeauty 🤍 ‘kylie’ plumping lip liner 🤍 ‘special energy’ plumping powder matte lip 🤍 ‘summer sorbet’ hybrid blush 💕💕 🤍 cosmic 2.0.”
She finished the look with a few spritzes of her Kylie Cosmetics Cosmic 2.0 perfume.
Naturally, the comments section was full of love.
“OMG OMG ! UR ALWAYS THE PRETTIEST!!!! LOVE UUUU! 🤭,” one fan gushed, while another wrote, “She’s an icon 😍😍😍😍.”
“She’s even more beautiful in red❤️,” a third added.
A fourth chimed in, “She is so pretty 💕✨.”
“She can't be more perfect😍✨,” someone else exclaimed.
Later that day, Jenner revealed on her Instagram Stories that she had a cozy sleepover at her mom Kris Jenner’s house.
She posted snaps of the momager’s luxe bedroom and fireplace, plus a cheeky shot of two vodka sodas with ice.
She captioned the pic, “vodka sodas obvi.”
In another snap, cigars sat on the table and an outdoor dinner setup, which she captioned, “Table for 2.”
All this came after Kylie made headlines for showing up in full glam to celebrate her grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell’s birthday over the weekend.
The Khy founder posted a carousel of pics to mark the occasion, wearing a $2,450 skintight Miu Miu Viscose Gingham black mini dress. The low-cut neckline highlighted her iconic curves — especially in one close-up that gave fans a real view of her cleavage.
Among the glam shots, Kylie shared a sweet moment with her grandmother, planting a kiss on her cheek while MJ looked completely content in a bright floral blazer.
She also gave fans a peek at the Kardashian family festivities, with a video of everyone singing “Happy Birthday” to MJ.
The party post included a faceless snap of daughter Stormi dressed in an all-white outfit, plus a glam moment with sister Khloé Kardashian, who stunned in a black-and-white lace bodycon dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline.
“91 years of MJ ♥️ the queeeeen 👑 we love you,” Kylie wrote in the caption.