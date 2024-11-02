or
Kylie Jenner 'Realized She Was Getting a Bit Too Carried Away' With Plastic Surgery Treatments, Claims Source: She's 'Scaling Back'

Source: mega

Kylie Jenner 'realized she was getting a bit too carried away' with plastic surgery treatments, a source claimed.

By:

Nov. 2 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Kylie Jenner seems to be opting for a more natural look going forward, according to an insider.

“Kylie realized she was getting a little bit too carried away with the treatments,” the insider noted. “She’s not going to give up entirely, but she’s going to start the process of scaling back and undoing some of the things she’s gotten.”

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner has been open about some of the procedures she's had done.

The source claimed the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 27, is “starting to get some of her lip filler dissolved," adding that she wants to "reduce them to a more natural size."

“She’s also talking about getting her butt downsized a little. She’s wanting to be more high fashion these days and the extreme curves just don’t fit the mold when it comes to the couture looks,” the source continued. “She does love her big b-----, but a lot of people have suggested she should go down a few cup sizes if she wants to look more chic and less tacky.”

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with ex Travis Scott.

The brunette babe, who shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with ex Travis Scott, started getting lip fillers at 17 years old.

“I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room,” she said in a 2023 interview with Homme Girls. “I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it.”

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner previously said she dissolved her lip filler during a 2023 episode of 'The Kardashians.'

Kylie Jenner

However, during an episode of The Kardashians in 2023 she admitted "went on a journey the last year dissolving half my lip filler."

The mom-of-two has been candid about some of the procedures she's underwent, including getting her b------ done before she gave birth to daughter Stormi in 2018 — when she was only 19 years old.

“I actually was always super confident and loved my body. I was just having fun. I was influenced by amazing b----- and was like, that’s what I wanted to do, and had fun with it. I probably just should have waited until I maybe had kids or let my body just develop," she told The Wall Street Journal.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner has toned down her looks as of late.

But Jenner, who is dating Timothée Chalamet, might simply be influenced by the actor to change up her look.

"Kylie is no longer posting as many s--- snaps on social media and is flaunting a more sophisticated look," a second insider dished earlier this year. "She has been wearing less makeup, too."

Life & Style spoke to the source.

