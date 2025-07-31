or
Kylie Jenner Pops Out of Skimpy Pink Sports Bra While Cuddling Her Dog: Photos

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner nearly had a nip slip in a low-cut, pink sports bra.

July 31 2025, Published 3:08 p.m. ET

Kylie Jenner flaunted her hourglass waist in a series of sultry new snapshots.

The Kardashians star, 27, spilled out of a pink sports bra while posing with her dog on Thursday, July 31.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner wore an all-pink Alo ensemble.

Jenner bared her cleavage in a plunging pink crop top, paired with loose-fitting athletic shorts. Both she and her dog gazed off to the side, pictured in front of trees. She sported the same Alo ensemble while tanning from inside a car, leaning up against the window.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder later switched into tiny white shorts as she sported the same sports bra. She showcased her curves in the racy ensemble, pulling the shorts down below her hips in a mirror selfie.

"🌸 @alo," she captioned the Instagram post.

Kylie Jenner's Racy Makeup Tutorial

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner bared her cleavage in a pink sports bra.

On July 30, Jenner exposed her cleavage in a tight Miu Miu tube top while applying Kylie Cosmetics lip liner from a car. She followed with blush and a spritz of her Cosmic 2.0 perfume. The makeup tutorial video was set to her bestie Hailey Bieber’s husband Justin Bieber’s new song "Daisies."

"🤍🚗 @kyliecosmetics @ultabeauty 🤍 ‘kylie’ plumping lip liner 🤍 ‘special energy’ plumping powder matte lip 🤍 ‘summer sorbet’ hybrid blush 💕💕 🤍 cosmic 2.0," she captioned the Instagram Reel, identifying each product she used.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Grandma MJ's Birthday

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner flaunted her curves in athleisure.

Four days earlier, the reality star celebrated her grandma MJ's 91st birthday with a family meal at The Ivy in Beverly Hills, Calif. She sat next to the birthday girl, blowing her a kiss as they prepared to serve an elaborate floral cake. Khloé Kardashian, Stormi Webster and Kris Jenner were all in attendance at the stunning floral restaurant. Kylie wore a skintight black-and-white gingham dress from Miu Miu, while her sister rocked a lacy floral frock.

One video showed MJ, dressed in a floral suit, standing over her cake as cameras snapped away.

"91 years of MJ ♥️ the queeeeen 👑 we love you," Kylie wrote on her Instagram carousel.

Restaurant Boasts About Kylie Jenner's Visit

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner recently celebrated her grandma's birthday in Beverly Hills.

The 27-year-old made headlines on July 12 after a restaurant in Greece seemed to brag about her visit.

"We had the honor of welcoming Kylie Jenner to our restaurant. An iconic entrepreneur and global trendsetter, she experienced a taste of Greek hospitality and cuisine," a post on the Instagram account for Tassia in Fiscardo, Greece, read. "It was a true pleasure to host such a remarkable guest. We hope to welcome her again soon!"

Fans were confused why the eatery would render her presence such an "honor."

"A simple 'thanks for visiting Kylie Jenner' would have been enough. An honor why? [Shaking my head]," one person wrote, while another said, "Thanks! Now I know where NOT to go."

