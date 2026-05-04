Timothée Chalamet Is Culturally and Intellectually on a 'Different Level' Than Girlfriend Kylie Jenner

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Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet faced public scrutiny over his controversial ballet and opera remarks.

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Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner has been in a relationship with Timothée Chalamet since 2023.

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Source: MEGA Those close to Jenner also suggest the dynamic of the relationship may be uneven.

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One source from Jenner's circle said: "Among Kylie's friends and team, there is a real sense of disbelief at the suggestion she is somehow responsible for Timothée's Oscar setback, which some say comes from snobbery from members of the Academy over his relationship with Kylie. They see that narrative as completely unfair – he is an established, independent actor who makes his own decisions and steers his own career. If anything, the perception on her side is that she has been the one putting in the emotional work, going out of her way to support him during a difficult period and doing what she can to keep his spirits up." Those close to Jenner also suggest the dynamic of the relationship may be uneven. A source said: "Since his Oscars disappointment, there has been a noticeable shift in Timothée's mood – he has been withdrawn and preoccupied, while Kylie has been going above and beyond to lift him out of it. She is putting in a huge amount of emotional energy to keep things positive, but it is not always being met with the warmth or gratitude she might expect, and at times he comes across as detached."

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Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner faces blame for Timothée Chalamet's Oscar setback.