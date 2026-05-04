Timothée Chalamet Is Culturally and Intellectually on a 'Different Level' Than Girlfriend Kylie Jenner
May 4 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Timothée Chalamet is facing mounting pressure over his relationship with Kylie Jenner, with insiders telling OK! the couple are "definitely" heading toward a breakup as the actor is culturally and intellectually "on a different level" from his reality TV star partner.
Chalamet, 30, who has sealed his place as one of Hollywood's most bankabale leading men through roles in films including A Complete Unknown and the forthcoming Dune: Part 3, has endured a turbulent awards season after losing the Oscar for Best Actor to Michael B Jordan for Sinners.
The defeat, following his widely discussed campaign for Marty Supreme, came amid public scrutiny of his comments that ballet and opera were outmoded art forms.
Jenner, 28, a reality television star-turned-businesswoman who built her profile on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, has been in a relationship with Chalamet since 2023, with the pair frequently appearing together at high-profile events.
One source close to the actor said: "There is a feeling that Timothée is culturally and intellectually operating on a totally different level that Jenner, and there's the feeling in the industry his relationship with Kylie has blurred that image in ways that have not helped him professionally."
Questions over the couple's compatibility have circulated since the early days of their relationship.
At the time they began dating in 2023, reports suggested Chalamet's inner circle – including his sister Pauline Chalamet – had reservations about him getting involved with a reality TV star.
A family source said: "From the outside looking in, Timothée and Kylie's relationship has always puzzled those closest to him. There is a genuine sense of confusion about what draws them together on a deeper level, because their worlds, priorities, and ways of thinking appear so far apart. Among family and friends, there has long been a quiet but persistent feeling that they are fundamentally mismatched – almost like two people moving in entirely different directions who have somehow ended up side by side."
Despite this, Jenner's supporters have rejected suggestions she is responsible for any professional setbacks in the actor's life.
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One source from Jenner's circle said: "Among Kylie's friends and team, there is a real sense of disbelief at the suggestion she is somehow responsible for Timothée's Oscar setback, which some say comes from snobbery from members of the Academy over his relationship with Kylie. They see that narrative as completely unfair – he is an established, independent actor who makes his own decisions and steers his own career. If anything, the perception on her side is that she has been the one putting in the emotional work, going out of her way to support him during a difficult period and doing what she can to keep his spirits up."
Those close to Jenner also suggest the dynamic of the relationship may be uneven.
A source said: "Since his Oscars disappointment, there has been a noticeable shift in Timothée's mood – he has been withdrawn and preoccupied, while Kylie has been going above and beyond to lift him out of it. She is putting in a huge amount of emotional energy to keep things positive, but it is not always being met with the warmth or gratitude she might expect, and at times he comes across as detached."
The insider added: "People in Kylie's inner circle are increasingly urging her to take a step back and recognize her own worth, reminding her that she should not have to carry the relationship on her shoulders or diminish what she brings to it."
Speculation over a potential engagement between the pair earlier this year – sparked by Jenner wearing a large diamond ring in a social media post – has since given way to concerns about the couple's future.
One insider said: "It is widely understood among those close to them that Kylie is hoping the relationship will progress to something more serious, but there is little indication that Timothée is in the same place or ready to take that next step. If anything, his attention appears to be firmly fixed on his career, intellectual pursuits and future roles, and that imbalance in priorities is beginning to create real tension between them."