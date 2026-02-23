or
Kylie Jenner Looks Uncomfortable as Alan Cumming Makes Racy Joke in Front of Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at BAFTAs: Watch

Photo of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Source: @bbciplayer/Instagram

Kylie Jenner looked uncomfortable as Alan Cumming made a racy joke in front of her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, at the BAFTAs.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 23 2026, Published 11:16 a.m. ET

Kylie Jenner didn’t seem too amused when Alan Cumming cracked a joke in front of her at the BAFTAs.

During the Sunday, February 22, event at London’s Royal Festival Hall, the Traitors host, 61, stopped by to give the makeup mogul, 28, a “very British snack.”

Cumming passed Jenner’s boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, Scampi Fries, then handed her a Jammie Dodger.

Watch Kylie Jenner's Awkward Interaction With Alan Cumming

Source: @bbciplayer/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attended the BAFTAs together.

“Kylie, have you ever had your gums around a giant Jammie Dodger?” he asked Jenner about the popular British biscuit sandwich.

The reality star seemed shocked by Cumming’s cheeky comment and shook her head “no.” She then accepted the cookies and thanked the director.

What Did Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Wear to the BAFTAs?

Image of Timothée Chalamet did not win Best Leading Actor at the BAFTAs.
Source: @bbciplayer/Instagram

Timothée Chalamet did not win Best Leading Actor at the BAFTAs.

Jenner donned a black velvet Thierry Mugler gown with a crystalized bodice and drop earrings, while Chalamet sported a sleek black suit with a silk shirt and bow tie by Givenchy. The actor was nominated for Best Leading Actor for his role in Marty Supreme, but Robert Aramayo wound up securing the accolade.

Timothée Chalamet Shouted Out Kylie Jenner at the Critics Choice Awards

Image of Alan Cumming hosted the BAFTAs.
Source: @bbciplayer/Instagram

Alan Cumming hosted the BAFTAs.

This is not the first time Jenner and Chalamet have used an awards show as a date night opportunity. The duo stepped out together for the Critics Choice Awards on January 4, where the movie star took home the award for Best Actor.

“Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he thanked Jenner in his acceptance speech.

She mouthed back to him, “I love you.”

Image of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet may get engaged this year.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet may get engaged this year.

A source said of the surprise shout-out: “Kylie was practically glowing. You could see how proud she was — and how much she loves him. It wasn’t just about the award. It was a real, genuine thank-you for love, support, and everything Kylie has done for him over the years.”

The insider believes that the lovebirds could be destined for an engagement in 2026.

“Everyone close to them says it’s happening very soon,” the source revealed. “They’re serious, and it’s only a matter of timing.”

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Getting Engaged Soon?

Image of Timothée Chalamet shouted out Kylie Jenner during his Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech.
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet shouted out Kylie Jenner during his Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech.

Chalamet teased a potential engagement when asked about it during a promotional event in London for Marty Supreme.

"Do you have a girlfriend?" the interviewer inquired, to which the Dune alum replied, "Yes."

"Do you think you'll ever get married?" the host continued.

"Wow, that's so personal. That's so personal. Gonna get me in trouble, man!" Chalamet exclaimed, before confirming, “Yes. Yes.”

