Timothée Chalamet Facing Mounting Pressure to Dump Kylie Jenner After Oscars Humiliation: Insider
April 26 2026, Published 11:44 a.m. ET
OK! can reveal Timothée Chalamet is said to be facing mounting pressure to end his relationship with Kylie Jenner after what insiders describe as a "bruising" Oscars setback that has left his career under renewed scrutiny.
Chalamet, 30, was widely tipped to win Best Actor for his role in Marty Supreme but lost out to Michael B. Jordan for Sinners at this year's Academy Awards.
The defeat followed a highly visible awards campaign and drew attention after host Conan O'Brien mocked Chalamet's earlier remarks about opera and ballet.
The actor, who has been in a relationship with Jenner, 28, since 2023, now finds himself at the center of speculation about whether the high-profile romance is affecting his professional trajectory.
Industry insiders say the fallout has triggered concern within Chalamet's inner circle.
One source told us: "There is an increasing sense within industry circles that Timothée's public image has started to blur into the wider popular celebrity ecosystem in a way that risks undermining the carefully crafted reputation he built as a serious, craft-focused thespian. The concern is that the attention surrounding his lifestyle and profile has begun to overshadow the work that originally defined him."
Another insider added: "Those close to Tim are quietly questioning whether his relationship with a reality TV woman has played a role in altering how he is now viewed professionally, particularly at a moment when perception can be crucial. It is less about the relationship itself and more about how it feeds into a broader narrative that may be shifting the way decision-makers and audiences see him."
Chalamet's own comments during the awards season have also been scrutinized.
He previously described his acting as "top level s---," while his public appearances alongside Jenner – including coordinated outfits at premieres – attracted widespread attention.
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A Hollywood source told us: "There is a feeling that the focus drifted away from the work itself and toward the spectacle surrounding him, which is not necessarily where he wants to be long term."
Another added: "The narrative has become less about his performance and more about the noise around him, and that is something his team is keen to correct."
Friends and family are said to be urging Chalamet to refocus on his craft, particularly as he prepares for the release of Dune: Part 3, in which he plays the heroic lead.
Another movie industry insider said: "There are strong voices in his life encouraging him to recalibrate and put his energy back into his work, rather than allowing external influences to shape his path. This is a pivotal moment, and the advice he is getting is to strip things back and return to what made him stand out in the first place."
Chalamet's relationship itself has also come under strain amid the pressures of his career.
A source said: "Timothée is extremely ambitious and his career remains his primary focus, which inevitably creates tension when other aspects of his life begin to compete for attention. There is a sense that he is reassessing everything around him, including how his personal life fits into his long-term goals."
Despite this, those close to Jenner have rejected suggestions she is somehow to blame for Chalamet's Oscars disappointment.
A source said: "Those in Kylie's circle find it unfair that responsibility is being placed on her, as Timothée is entirely in control of his own decisions and career choices. From their perspective, she has been supportive throughout and does not deserve to be singled out."
Jenner, who has built a successful business empire following her early fame on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, is said to have stood by Chalamet in the aftermath of the awards.
A source said: "She has made a concerted effort to support him during what has been a difficult period, even though questions about their future continue to surface."