Timothée Chalamet Facing Mounting Pressure to Dump Kylie Jenner After Oscars Humiliation: Insider

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Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet lost the Best Actor award at the Oscars.

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The actor, who has been in a relationship with Jenner, 28, since 2023, now finds himself at the center of speculation about whether the high-profile romance is affecting his professional trajectory. Industry insiders say the fallout has triggered concern within Chalamet's inner circle. One source told us: "There is an increasing sense within industry circles that Timothée's public image has started to blur into the wider popular celebrity ecosystem in a way that risks undermining the carefully crafted reputation he built as a serious, craft-focused thespian. The concern is that the attention surrounding his lifestyle and profile has begun to overshadow the work that originally defined him."

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Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet has reportedly been in a relationship with Kylie Jenner since 2023.

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Another insider added: "Those close to Tim are quietly questioning whether his relationship with a reality TV woman has played a role in altering how he is now viewed professionally, particularly at a moment when perception can be crucial. It is less about the relationship itself and more about how it feeds into a broader narrative that may be shifting the way decision-makers and audiences see him." Chalamet's own comments during the awards season have also been scrutinized. He previously described his acting as "top level s---," while his public appearances alongside Jenner – including coordinated outfits at premieres – attracted widespread attention.

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Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's coordinated outfits gained public attention.

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A Hollywood source told us: "There is a feeling that the focus drifted away from the work itself and toward the spectacle surrounding him, which is not necessarily where he wants to be long term." Another added: "The narrative has become less about his performance and more about the noise around him, and that is something his team is keen to correct." Friends and family are said to be urging Chalamet to refocus on his craft, particularly as he prepares for the release of Dune: Part 3, in which he plays the heroic lead. Another movie industry insider said: "There are strong voices in his life encouraging him to recalibrate and put his energy back into his work, rather than allowing external influences to shape his path. This is a pivotal moment, and the advice he is getting is to strip things back and return to what made him stand out in the first place." Chalamet's relationship itself has also come under strain amid the pressures of his career.

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Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet plays the lead in 'Dune: Part 3.'