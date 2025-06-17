'It's Not a Good Combo!': Kylie Jenner's Sassy Daughter Stormi Criticizes the Star's Old Looks From Her 'King Kylie' Era — Watch
Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster, has some thoughts on her mom's old habit of wearing bright and colorful wigs.
"Stormi just discovered the king kylie era ……" the mom-of-two wrote in the caption of a new TikTok, in which the 7-year-old had a shocked expression on her face after seeing some of Jenner's past bold looks.
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Discovers the 'King Kylie' Era
"Why are you so shocked?" the makeup mogul, 27, asked her oldest child, to which Stormi questioned with her jaw on the floor, "Did you dye your hair in that photo?"
"No, it's a wig," Jenner replied. "Mommy used to love wearing wigs. Colored wigs."
"A blue wig with a red outfit?!" the tot — whose dad is Jenner's ex Travis Scott — exclaimed in shock.
Stormi Disses Her Mom's Old Look
"I know, it's not good," Jenner admitted with a laugh and smile.
"It's not a good combo!" Stormi declared.
Fans loved the clip, with one person noting of the elementary school student, "PLS she’s so sassy 😩✨."
"Oh bless her I can’t wait until she fully understands how iconic and culturally significant the king Kylie era was 😭," another one of Jenner's admirers wrote, with a third quipping, "She doesn’t know King Kylie paid for that house."
Jenner was dubbed "King Kylie" in the mid-2010s when she wore countless vibrant wigs while dating Tyga.
The Reality Star Insists Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Hasn't Changed Her Style
As OK! reported, fans have accused the Khy designer of switching up her style since she started dating Timothée Chalamet in 2023, but she denied the allegations.
"I’m always like, first of all, the baddie never left," she replied in an interview when a reporter told her people were "mourning a baddie" due to her more mature look.
"I wear a latex dress at least once a week. Like, where do you guys think the baddie went?" Jenner asked. "People saw me in a flowy dress once in my life, and they were like, ‘She’s gone!’ I wore a sundress once in Palm Springs, you know – like, can a girl wear a sundress once?"
While Jenner's hair and makeup might be more sophisticated these days, she still loves to flaunt her figure.
In fact, she recently went viral for revealing the exact details of her b----- augmentation.
The confession came after TikTok user Rachel Leary praised Jenner for having "the most perfect, natural b--- job ever."
"Help a girl out @Kylie Jenner, I just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully," Leary penned in her post.
"445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! Garth Fisher!!! hope this helps lol," Jenner replied, name-dropping her plastic surgeon.