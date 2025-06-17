or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoNEWS

'It's Not a Good Combo!': Kylie Jenner's Sassy Daughter Stormi Criticizes the Star's Old Looks From Her 'King Kylie' Era — Watch

Composite photo of Stormi Webster and her mom, Kylie Jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/tiktok;@kyliejenner/iinstagram

Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi, was in disbelief over the reality star's crazy hairstyles.

By:

June 17 2025, Published 3:52 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster, has some thoughts on her mom's old habit of wearing bright and colorful wigs.

"Stormi just discovered the king kylie era ……" the mom-of-two wrote in the caption of a new TikTok, in which the 7-year-old had a shocked expression on her face after seeing some of Jenner's past bold looks.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Discovers the 'King Kylie' Era

kylie jenner daughter stormi watch
Source: @kyliejenner/tiktok

Stormi Webster was shocked when she saw old photos of mom Kylie Jenner wearing colorful wigs.

"Why are you so shocked?" the makeup mogul, 27, asked her oldest child, to which Stormi questioned with her jaw on the floor, "Did you dye your hair in that photo?"

"No, it's a wig," Jenner replied. "Mommy used to love wearing wigs. Colored wigs."

"A blue wig with a red outfit?!" the tot — whose dad is Jenner's ex Travis Scott — exclaimed in shock.

Article continues below advertisement

Stormi Disses Her Mom's Old Look

"I know, it's not good," Jenner admitted with a laugh and smile.

"It's not a good combo!" Stormi declared.

Fans loved the clip, with one person noting of the elementary school student, "PLS she’s so sassy 😩✨."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

kylie jenner sassy daughter stormi criticizes old looks king kylie era watch
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

The 7-year-old admitted one of her mom's past looks was 'not good.'

"Oh bless her I can’t wait until she fully understands how iconic and culturally significant the king Kylie era was 😭," another one of Jenner's admirers wrote, with a third quipping, "She doesn’t know King Kylie paid for that house."

Jenner was dubbed "King Kylie" in the mid-2010s when she wore countless vibrant wigs while dating Tyga.

Article continues below advertisement

The Reality Star Insists Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Hasn't Changed Her Style

kylie jenner sassy daughter stormi criticizes old looks king kylie era watch
Source: khy

The makeup mogul insisted she's still 'a baddie' despite switching up her look.

As OK! reported, fans have accused the Khy designer of switching up her style since she started dating Timothée Chalamet in 2023, but she denied the allegations.

"I’m always like, first of all, the baddie never left," she replied in an interview when a reporter told her people were "mourning a baddie" due to her more mature look.

"I wear a latex dress at least once a week. Like, where do you guys think the baddie went?" Jenner asked. "People saw me in a flowy dress once in my life, and they were like, ‘She’s gone!’ I wore a sundress once in Palm Springs, you know – like, can a girl wear a sundress once?"

Article continues below advertisement

kylie jenner sassy daughter stormi criticizes old looks king kylie era watch
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

The reality star recently revealed the specifications of her b----- augmentation.

While Jenner's hair and makeup might be more sophisticated these days, she still loves to flaunt her figure.

In fact, she recently went viral for revealing the exact details of her b----- augmentation.

The confession came after TikTok user Rachel Leary praised Jenner for having "the most perfect, natural b--- job ever."

"Help a girl out @Kylie Jenner, I just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully," Leary penned in her post.

"445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! Garth Fisher!!! hope this helps lol," Jenner replied, name-dropping her plastic surgeon.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.