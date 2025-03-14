Kylie Jenner Flaunts Ample Cleavage in Latex Dresses While Promoting Latest Khy Drop — See the Hot Photos
Everyone is loving Kylie Jenner in latex!
On Friday, March 14, The Kardashians star, 27, showed off her ample cleavage in both black and red latex dresses while promoting her new Khy collaboration with POSTER GIRL.
In some of the images, the mother-of-two — who shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with ex Travis Scott — wore a shiny black dress that went all the way down to her ankles. The tight fabric was clinging onto Jenner’s curves and perfectly held her large chest. The makeup mogul paired the low-cut gown with a black heel and wore her hair in a low bun.
Other snaps displayed close-ups of Jenner’s cleavage in a red latex dress, which plunged even lower than the black version. The reality TV star — who has been romantically linked to actor Timothée Chalamet since April 2023 — donned bronzed face makeup and a smokey eye for the seductive photoshoot.
“Khy x POSTER GIRL — an iconic collaboration with London-based designers Natasha and Francesca. I’ve always adored @poster__girl__official, but I really fell in love with their latex pieces. They make me feel so confident and s---. I’m so excited to share a limited collection of these incredible latex designs, launching 03/18 exclusively on khy.com,” she captioned the stunning stills.
In response, fans couldn’t help but rave about Jenner’s good looks.
“Oh my gawddd, the silhouettesss,” one person penned, while another added, “INSANE OMG … I NEED AN INHALER 😮💨.”
“So s--- and gorgeous 🖤,” a third fan shared, as a fourth noted, “MAMA MIAAAAA 😍🔥.”
As OK! previously reported, Jenner last made headlines for flaunting her fit figure on an adorable daytime date with the A Complete Unknown actor.
The pair were spotted packing on the PDA while attending a tennis match at the Indian Wells Open in California on March 9.
At the game, Jenner took a mirror selfie of her outfit, which featured a red, low-cut top, a navy jacket and low-rise white jeans.
The brunette beauty wore her hair down in a classic blowout and accessorized her ensemble with some black shades and a black leather bag.
Clips of the couple at the event went viral as they appeared to be absolutely smitten with one another.
At one point, Jenner grabbed her boyfriend's face, kissed him and laughed for the camera.
Lip reader Nicola Hickling claimed to know what the two celebs said to each other during the sweet moment, alleging Chalamet whispered, "We are making love” to his girlfriend.
Jenner allegedly replied, "Like all day.”
The Oscar nominee then seemed to say, "I love you," to Jenner, who responded, "Hey, I love you too, sweetie."