'The King Is Back': Kylie Jenner Fans Freak Out Over Star's 'Nostalgic' Teal Hair in Stunning Selfies
Is it 2016? Or 2024?
On Thursday, September 5, Kylie Jenner shocked fans by debuting teal hair similar to the locks she had back in her famous “King Kylie” era.
In her upload — which she captioned, “teal the end of time” — The Kardashians star, 27, stunned in some close-up selfies where her vibrant hair was on display. Additionally, the celeb had on light makeup, including a pink lip, blush and mascara.
In response to the upload, longtime supporters of the Kylie Cosmetics raved about the look.
“The king is back and better than ever,” one person penned, while another added, “Nostalgia is running through my veins.”
“King Kylie ATE omg 💙,” a third user noted.
Kylie’s sister Khloé Kardashian even commented, teasing her younger sister about how the hair is likely a wig.
“I’m not falling for this anymore,” she wrote.
Kylie’s bestie Stassie Karanikolaou also reacted, saying, “Oh yes baby.”
In addition to her selfies, Kylie shared another post featuring the hairstyle on Friday, September 6.
“☕️,” she penned next to the snap of herself in the backyard wearing only a towel.
In the still, Kylie’s teal tendrils were perfectly waved and her makeup glowed in the light as she sat in front of a cup of coffee.
One fan replied, “I’m super obsessed 😍😍😍😍.”
Piggybacking off of her comment from the previous post, Khloé asked, “Ok soooooo is this real now?”
Kylie’s other sister Kourtney Kardashian also chimed in, writing, “I was literally wondering to myself yesterday if you drink coffee (this is not a joke).”
As OK! previously reported, the sultry uploads came after Kylie had been showing her more wholesome side.
On Tuesday, September 3, the mother-of-two adorably shared her son Aire’s habit of misplacing his toy cars around the house.
“My son is always leaving a new little car in my bed 🙄🤭🤭,” the millionaire — who shares Aire, 2, and Stormi, 6, with ex Travis Scott — noted alongside a snap of a yellow vehicle on her white bedsheets.
“They’re. Everywhere,” she penned on another image of a green car on a marble surface.
Just a few days before, Kylie shared another post which included a few cute family moments.
In one image, Kylie was pictured kneeling by her son with a wide smile, while in another she was seen on a walk while holding Stormi’s hand.