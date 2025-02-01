Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Have 'Talked About Marriage and Their Future Together' as Romance Heats Up: Source

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet seem to be thinking about the future.

“It’s hard to believe Kylie and Timothée have been together for two years, especially when you consider what different worlds they come from,” an insider dished of the pair who started dating in 2023. “Certainly no one in his life expected them to go the distance, everyone assumed it was just a fling. But they’re proving the critics totally wrong.”

According to the insider, the relationship has grown serious.

“Getting married was never that important to her but that was before she met Timothée,” noted the source. “If their stars are aligned the way Kylie says they are, it could happen soon.”