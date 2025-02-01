Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Have 'Talked About Marriage and Their Future Together' as Romance Heats Up: Source
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet seem to be thinking about the future.
“It’s hard to believe Kylie and Timothée have been together for two years, especially when you consider what different worlds they come from,” an insider dished of the pair who started dating in 2023. “Certainly no one in his life expected them to go the distance, everyone assumed it was just a fling. But they’re proving the critics totally wrong.”
According to the insider, the relationship has grown serious.
“Getting married was never that important to her but that was before she met Timothée,” noted the source. “If their stars are aligned the way Kylie says they are, it could happen soon.”
Earlier this year, the two made a rare appearance together at the 2025 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, Calif.
They were then seen in Paris, France, where they packed on the PDA.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 27, has been letting the actor, 29, do his thing prior to him being nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor in A Complete Unknown.
The makeup mogul “had a feeling Timothée was going to be nominated but actually seeing his name pop up on the TV screen was incredible,” another insider spilled to Page Six.
“Kylie is ecstatic and she’s so proud of him,” the source stated, adding how she “is absolutely thrilled and can’t wait to see Timothée in person so they can celebrate this special moment in his life.”
Before dating The King actor, Jenner was in a high-profile relationship with Tyga. She later found love with Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children, Stormi and Aire, before they split in 2022.
Since then, it seems like she's all in on the Hollywood star.
“Her relationship with him is great and very easy. He's super supportive of her priorities and he works around her schedule a lot," the source added. "They are both committed to making it work."
An additional source revealed they're "pretty affectionate with each other."
"Everyone loves them together," the source dished. "He's close with her family and she's close with his family. It's very serious, but also a fun relationship."
